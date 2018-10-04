Three Key Pakistani players vs. Australia

Australia returns to the UAE to face Pakistan in a 2-test series. The last time these two teams faced off, Australia dominated Pakistan from start to finish in 2016. The roles were switched from the 2014 UAE tour where Pakistan took control of Australia.

As the first test approaches on October 7th, here are the three key Pakistani cricketers important to their chances of winning.

Pakistan look to avoid the result of the 2016 series

3. Yasir Shah

Pakistan's premier leg-spinner made his debut in 2014 when Australia came to visit the UAE. He picked up 12 wickets with a strike rate of 38.7 and took advantage of a turning pitch. Returning to an identical situation this time around, Yasir Shah will be an instrumental part of Pakistan's bowling attack, especially in pitches where spin will be key.

2. Azhar Ali

Pakistan's stalwart batsman, Azhar Ali will be relied upon to provide a mass of runs for a Pakistan side that often struggles to do so. The last time these two faced in a test in 2016, Ali was the lone bright spot in a humiliating series for Pakistan. He scored 406 runs, with a scintillating 205*. Josh Hazlewood spoke highly of Azhar Ali's batting ability and cherishes his wicket. Ali will be key for Pakistan's batting hopes

1.Sarfraz Ahmed

After a disgraceful Asia Cup campaign, Sarfraz Ahmed was put under intense scrutiny for his batting form and captaincy. Ahmed's worrying failures with the bat does not bode well for a captain who looks to lead by example. His last five test figures read 8, 14, 9, 8, and 20. In 2014 Sarfraz struck his maiden century, and this time around he hopes to achieve that again. He is especially key for Pakistan if they have any chance of winning this series.