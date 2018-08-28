3 key things that can decide the fate of the 4th test match

Vishal Raman FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 135 // 28 Aug 2018, 21:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India would like to even the scores

The fourth test of this highly anticipated series is just days away. England pulled off a close encounter in Edgbaston despite some heroic efforts from Virat Kohli who overcame his demons from the previous trip. However, the second match was one of the worst matches in the history of Indian cricket. When it looked like their darkest dreams were coming back to haunt them, The Virat Kohli led team gave a strong comeback to set up this series beautifully.

The Indians have given a good account of themselves in the 3rd match but will this comeback continue or is this short-lived. Here are 3 things that can decide the fate of this penultimate test match.

#3 Toss

India has been unlucky in all three occasion

In highly testing conditions such as in England, toss plays a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the match. Virat Kohli has been very unlucky as he has failed to call it right on all the three occasions. A wrong decision after winning the toss was one of the major reasons for India's triumphant victory. Ages Bowl has generally been a batting friendly wicket but this time around the seamers are expected to get more purchase than usual. With the cracks opening up in the 4th and 5th day as evident from the recently concluded county game, England would not like to bat last against Ashwin. If batsman could put up a disciplined performance then a win is for the taking.

#2 The Openers

Toughest Job

Opening an innings with the bat is one of the toughest jobs in cricket and add the English conditions to it makes it almost impossible for openers to negate the new ball and build a solid platform for the rest of the innings.

The openers in this tour have generally struggled, but the pair of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings have found it very difficult against the Indian new ball attack. While the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh might have come good in the previous two outings, they have their jobs cut out against this strong English bowling attack. The pair that does well can decide the fate this test series.

#1 Virat Kohli vs James Anderson

The battle of between two modern greats

It is not possible to put up a list of things that can decide the fate of a match without mentioning the names of Virat Kohli and James Anderson. This battle has been nothing short of epic thus far. Anderson has managed to pick Kohli's edge on numerous occasion but either they didn't carry or they have put down thanks to some sloppy catching.

While Virat Kohli has been the major factor for India's dominance in this test series be with the bat or as a captain, Anderson has been the go-to man for Root for a long time and England will be looking towards him again to remove dangerous Virat Kohli. Can Virat Kohli help India level the series or will Anderson reign supreme, only time will tell