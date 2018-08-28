Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 key things that can decide the fate of the 4th test match

Vishal Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
135   //    28 Aug 2018, 21:43 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five
India would like to even the scores

The fourth test of this highly anticipated series is just days away. England pulled off a close encounter in Edgbaston despite some heroic efforts from Virat Kohli who overcame his demons from the previous trip. However, the second match was one of the worst matches in the history of Indian cricket. When it looked like their darkest dreams were coming back to haunt them, The Virat Kohli led team gave a strong comeback to set up this series beautifully.

The Indians have given a good account of themselves in the 3rd match but will this comeback continue or is this short-lived. Here are 3 things that can decide the fate of this penultimate test match.

#3 Toss

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One
India has been unlucky in all three occasion

In highly testing conditions such as in England, toss plays a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the match. Virat Kohli has been very unlucky as he has failed to call it right on all the three occasions. A wrong decision after winning the toss was one of the major reasons for India's triumphant victory. Ages Bowl has generally been a batting friendly wicket but this time around the seamers are expected to get more purchase than usual. With the cracks opening up in the 4th and 5th day as evident from the recently concluded county game, England would not like to bat last against Ashwin. If batsman could put up a disciplined performance then a win is for the taking.

#2 The Openers

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
Toughest Job

Opening an innings with the bat is one of the toughest jobs in cricket and add the English conditions to it makes it almost impossible for openers to negate the new ball and build a solid platform for the rest of the innings.

The openers in this tour have generally struggled, but the pair of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings have found it very difficult against the Indian new ball attack. While the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh might have come good in the previous two outings, they have their jobs cut out against this strong English bowling attack. The pair that does well can decide the fate this test series.

#1 Virat Kohli vs James Anderson

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
The battle of between two modern greats

It is not possible to put up a list of things that can decide the fate of a match without mentioning the names of Virat Kohli and James Anderson. This battle has been nothing short of epic thus far. Anderson has managed to pick Kohli's edge on numerous occasion but either they didn't carry or they have put down thanks to some sloppy catching.

While Virat Kohli has been the major factor for India's dominance in this test series be with the bat or as a captain, Anderson has been the go-to man for Root for a long time and England will be looking towards him again to remove dangerous Virat Kohli. Can Virat Kohli help India level the series or will Anderson reign supreme, only time will tell 

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team James Anderson Virat Kohli
Vishal Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
5 Milestones and Records that can be achieved in the 4th...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 Indian players who can shine in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 Surprises that can unfurl ahead of...
RELATED STORY
5 key battles that will decide the India vs England Test...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for the 4th Test match
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test Preview: Partnerships will be...
RELATED STORY
2 probable India changes for the 4th Test against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 changes India can make for the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Key Players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 Players to watch out for in the 4th...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us