3 landmarks reached by Deepak Hooda during his stunning 180 vs Karnataka in VHT 2023 semi-final

Rajasthan skipper Deepak Hooda pulled off one of the most incredible knocks in Indian domestic cricket history in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) semi-final against Karnataka at Rajkot on December 14.

The 28-year-old stunned the four-time VHT champions by scoring a masterful 180 off 128 deliveries, including 19 fours and five sixes. After letting Karnataka off the hook from 87/4 to 282/8 in 50 overs, Rajasthan looked all but done at 1/2 in their run chase.

With opening bowlers Vasuki Koushik and Vijaykumar Vyshak breathing fire, an early finish was on the cards. However, Hooda had other ideas despite the third wicket falling soon after, with only 23 on the board.

The Haryana-born cricketer stitched a magnificent 255-run fourth-wicket partnership with Karan Lamba, who played second-fiddle role to perfection. Hooda reached his century off 85 deliveries and kept the carnage going before eventually being dismissed for 180 with only five runs required.

Rajasthan knocked off the target in 43.4 overs and booked their place in the final, where they will face Haryana at the same venue on Saturday, December 16.

It was also Hooda's highest List-A score and his sixth century in the format. Hooda's year began with an array of low scores in the T20Is against Sri Lanka, followed by a dismal IPL season. The 28-year-old scored a horrendous 84 runs at an average of 7.64 in 12 games for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Yet, a terrific run of form in the ongoing VHT season, capped off by this remarkable knock, has Hooda back to his blistering best.

Here are three landmarks Hooda reached during the extraordinary knock of 180:

#1: 2nd highest score in a domestic List-A run-chase by an Indian batter

While massive individual scores have become commonplace over the past decade, thanks to the ever-growing T20 format, most are achieved batting first.

Mammoth individual scores in run-chases are often remembered more fondly due to a higher degree of difficulty, evidenced by Glenn Maxwell's double-century against Afghanistan in the recent World Cup.

Hooda's 180 falls in that rare category, as it became the second-highest domestic List-A score by an Indian batter in a run chase. Opening batter Prithvi Shaw boasts the highest score of 185* from 123 balls in the quarter-final of the 2021 season against Saurashtra.

Ironically, Shaw's knock had several similarities to Hooda's in that both were captains of their respective sides, and the targets chased by the duo were identical.

Shaw scored 185 for Mumbai in a 285-run chase, resulting in a nine-wicket win for his side. He continued his memorable run with a 165 in the semi-final and a 73 in the final as Mumbai defeated Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh to win their fourth VHT title.

Hooda will hope history repeats itself and he can perform similar magic to Prithvi Shaw in 2021.

#2: 4th highest score in a Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout game

Deepak Hooda's 180 is now the fourth-highest score in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockout game, behind Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravikumar Samarth, and Prithvi Shaw.

While Shaw's knock was his 185 for Mumbai against Saurashtra in the quarter-final of the 2021 season, Gaikwad's is the only double-century in a VHT knockout.

It was another instance of a captain leading from the front as the stylish batter scored a breathtaking 220 off 159 balls for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-finals of the 2022 season. Gaikwad's heroics led the side to a massive 330/5, resulting in a 58-run win.

R Samarth also produced his magic in the quarter-finals of the 2021 season, scoring 192 off 158 deliveries for Karnataka against Kerala. It led to the side winning by 80 runs.

Hooda's 180 is the highest score in a VHT knockout game that is a semi-final or final, and also the highest by any batter against Karnataka in a one-day contest.

#3: 5th highest List-A score in a run-chase from No.4 or below

Hooda joins Glenn Maxwell in an elite list.

The highest individual scores in limited-overs cricket usually come from openers or No.3 batters, making the ones from the middle order all the more commendable.

Deepak Hooda's 180 broke into the top five of the highest List-A scores in run-chases batting at No.4 or below. It is no surprise that Glenn Maxwell is on top of this list, thanks to his other-worldly 201* off 128 balls batting at No.6 in the 2023 World Cup.

Following Maxwell are Afghanistan's Samiuallah Shenwari with 192 and Bangladesh's Raqibul Hasan with 190 in domestic List-A games.

The other ODI knock that fits this bill is Ross Taylor's 181 in New Zealand's successful run chase of 336 against England in 2018. With his knock of 180, Hooda is now fifth in this category.