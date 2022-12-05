3 left-field choices to replace Shikhar Dhawan in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup

Team India's preparations for the 2023 World Cup aren't in great shape right now, with the team struggling to find their bearings in the 50-over format. Some of their struggles can be attributed to the sub-par performances of the top order, where Shikhar Dhawan is enduring a lean patch.

Dhawan has played 20 ODIs in 2022, over the course of which he has tallied 677 runs at an average of 37.61 and a strike rate of 74.48. While his average is the lowest it has been in a calendar year since 2019, his strike rate is the lowest it has been in the last decade. The performances of young stars like Shubman Gill haven't helped the cause of the veteran southpaw, who is under serious pressure.

Dhawan is 37 years old, and it might be the right time for India to make some brave calls. Here are three left-field choices to replace Shikhar Dhawan as an opener in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup.

#3 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw, who has opened the innings all his life, might not be a "left-field" choice as such. But given where the selectors seem to be poised when it comes to the diminutive opener, it would be a surprise to see him leapfrog the likes of Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad to become an ODI regular.

Shaw didn't have a terrific Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with Mumbai, amassing scores of 26, 5, 32, 54, 39, 51 and 10. His fitness is always a talking point, as is his fielding ability. But few batters possess the X-factor the 23-year-old does.

Capable of dismantling any bowling attack on his day, Shaw could be perfect for a World Cup in the subcontinent. He could have an impact similar to the one Virender Sehwag had back in 2011, but he will need to have a run of games in the lead-up to the tournament. Nevertheless, picking him ahead of Dhawan will be a step in the right direction for India.

#2 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has opened the batting only once in ODI cricket, an innings in which he scored a disappointing 18(34). But in the long run, it might be wise to utilize the southpaw at the top of the order.

Pant's ODI returns in the middle order since the start of 2021 have been impressive, but Shreyas Iyer seems to have nailed down the No. 4 spot despite his short-ball weakness. With Virat Kohli and KL Rahul on either side of Shreyas, apart from Hardik Pandya at No. 6, India may not have room for a specialist wicket-keeper in the middle order.

Pant doesn't seem to be in great nick at the moment, but a sustained run as an opener could bring the best out of him.

#1 Washington Sundar

India's need of the hour is having a few batters who can roll their arms over. Since the likes of Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli and Shreyas might not be cut out for the role, why not manufacture a player who can?

Washington Sundar guarantees 10 overs in any ODI innings, although Rohit may bizarrely choose to give him only five every now and then. He is also a technically adept left-hander who has played in the top order in domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu.

Washington might not offer the intent of the other two options on this list, but squeezing him somewhere in the top five could solve one of India's biggest concerns. There's no reason why he can't succeed as an opener, assuming the Men in Blue have the faith to give him an extended run.

