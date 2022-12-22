3 lessons India can take from England's whitewash of Pakistan

India have been one of the best Test teams in the world for the past seven years. They have been the most consistent team in varying conditions across the globe. At home, they are even tougher to beat, having lost only two Tests since 2013.

England, on the other hand, have performed extremely well in Test cricket off late. Ever since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over from Joe Root and Chris Silverwood, they have won nine out of 11 Tests.

There is always scope for improvement in sports. You can always learn from your contemporaries and further evolve your game. We take a look at the three things India can learn from the recently concluded series between England and Pakistan.

#1 Not underestimating England the next time they tour India

India have won comfortably against England at home in their last two tours. They won 4-0 in 2016 and 3-1 in 2021. However, the mentality of the England team was timid. They failed to give the hosts a fight in their backyard apart from the first match on both occasions.

England, who are a different side now, are scheduled to tour India in early 2024 for a five-match series. The series can prove to be extremely competitive given England rotate their bowlers very well and can pose a threat to Indian batters.

Under the leadership of Ben Stokes, England will definitely challenge the hosts. Regardless of the eventual result, expect the visitors to go all guns blazing with both bat and ball.

#2 Adopting a more attacking & fearless approach on flat pitches

India are blessed with some of the finest batting talents in all formats of the game. While a few are natural stroke-makers, there are batters who are conventional in nature. They also have the right personnel to bat fearlessly in Test cricket.

Rishabh Pant is arguably one of the most entertaining Test batters of recent times. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill are also naturally free-flowing batters who like to take on opposition bowlers.

Even the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli have the game to bat aggressively on flat pitches. Either Cheteshwar Pujara or Kohli can play the role that Joe Root performs for England.

It is not necessary for the team to adopt such an approach. However, there is no harm in trying a different approach. India have the most complete bowling attack in Asian conditions. Hence, they have the liberty of adopting an aggressive approach with the bat.

#3 Having the right mix of youth and experience

England have given a lot of opportunities to their young talents under the new management. The likes of Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, and Zak Crawley were given the freedom to play their natural game. They also have experienced campaigners like James Anderson, Joe Root, and captain Ben Stokes.

India also have a lot of talented youngsters in their domestic setup. Among other things, Sarfaraz Khan and Prithvi Shaw are two such batters who have the capability to destroy a bowling lineup in batting-friendly conditions.

Having a good blend of youth and experience is something that the Indian team have also followed in the past couple of years. However, they need to give more opportunities to players in games where the opponent is not as strong or when the stakes are not as high in a particular game.

