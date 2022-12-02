3 major areas of concern India need to address before the 2023 ODI World Cup

India's preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup hit a roadblock in the form of an underwhelming showing in New Zealand in the three-match ODI rubber. So much so that the 1-0 margin of defeat could have been well worse if not for inclement weather.

The Indian team is now bound for another three-match series in Bangladesh, with the likes of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul and senior batter Virat Kohli returning from a break.

Every ODI in the build-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup will give a clearer picture of the strides taken by the team. Against a solid ODI outfit like Bangladesh, the Men in Blue won't have it easy by any stretch.

On that note, let's look back at the just-concluded series in New Zealand and identify three concerning areas that India must correct in preparing for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

#1 Slow starts with the bat

Shikhar Dhawan's tough year with the bat got slightly better in New Zealand, although the manner in which he tapered off in the final ODI was a cause for concern.

Despite the ball hooping around, India's captain for the series used his feet to counter the movement on offer and even put the scoring deliveries away.

What followed later though was the case of a cat on a hot tin roof. From 25 off 30, Dhawan stuttered along to score just three runs off his next 15 deliveries. Add that to his sluggish start on a good deck in Auckland in the series opener and an overall strike rate of 75.11 this year in ODIs, the alarm bells are ringing.

Rohit hasn't played too many games in the format this year but hasn't fared any better in terms of rhythm, albeit largely in T20Is. India can ill-afford to have two slow starters at the ODI World Cup on home soil next year as cashing in on the hard new ball will be imperative.

A solution is needed, with either Dhawan or Rohit having to adopt a more positive yet consistent route. Shubman Gill is knocking on the door and could become an inevitable selection should the senior batters not step up.

#2 Who is India's first-choice white-ball spinner?

When Yuzvendra Chahal dropped two half-trackers to a rusty Kane Williamson in his first over in Auckland, it was a damning indictment of his dwindling fortunes in international cricket.

The leg-spinner has been a pivotal component of India's white-ball formats over the years, but control over his length has gone amiss for a good while now.

The clock is ticking towards the 2023 ODI World Cup and the Men in Blue must finalize who their first-choice spinner is. Kuldeep Yadav has done well this year, but only time will tell if he is truly back to his best or if these performances were an outlier.

Washington Sundar and Axar Patel are in the mix, but the 50-over format calls for an attacking wrist-spinning option, none of whom has been picked for the Bangladesh tour.

The sooner the team management finds an answer to this, the easier their preparation for the 2023 World Cup will be.

#3 Lack of multi-skilled players

Prasen Moudgal @Prasen_m4299



#INDvNZ Criminal that our bowlers can't even bat to see Chahal in at 7-down. Huge issue tbh Criminal that our bowlers can't even bat to see Chahal in at 7-down. Huge issue tbh#INDvNZ

It's a broken record now, but it is what it is. The Men in Blue are simply crippled for options as far as depth in the playing XI is concerned. It is a highly worrying sign ahead of the 2023 World Cup when you consider the fact that a trade-off in either batting depth or a wicket-taking bowling unit looks inevitable.

Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar are the only seamers of note who can offer some value with the bat. Will they make the cut over Mohammed Siraj, who has been in excellent wicket-taking rhythm in recent times though, remains to be seen.

In an ideal world, India's best set of bowlers being able to swing the willow and lend a specialist batter support in times of need would be the best fit.

That is something that has to be worked upon, as should the overall fielding. Of course, there's also the matter of the combination going into a tailspin should either Ravindra Jadeja or Hardik Pandya pick up an injury.

Clearly, finding a combination that covers as many options as possible without compromising on quality will be one of the biggest challenges in the lead-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Are there any other areas that India must look into and assess as they build towards the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know in the comments section below!

