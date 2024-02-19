3 major concerns that remain for Team India despite their dominant win in the 3rd Test vs England

It was one-way traffic on Days 3 and 4 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot as India cruised to a massive 434-run win over England in the third Test of the five-match series.

With the victory, the hosts took a 2-1 lead in the series, putting themselves in an excellent position ahead of the last two matches in Ranchi and Dharamsala, respectively. They also helped their case to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship for the third cycle running.

The margin of the win is telling, and most of India's players turned in splendid displays in Rajkot. However, they are up against a tough opposition in England, and it won't be smooth sailing in the remaining games. Rohit Sharma and Co. will need to iron out a few more issues before they can confidently take the field in the fourth Test.

Here are three major concerns that remain for Team India despite their win in the third Test against England.

#3 India's spinners haven't inspired enough confidence when attacked

Ravindra Jadeja's economy rate has taken a hit in the series thus far.

In the second innings of the Rajkot Test, India's spinners used the surface breaking down to great effect. Ravindra Jadeja led the way with five wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin combined for three scalps.

However, when the wickets have been placid, the home spinners haven't been at their best against the England batters, who have tried to find the boundary throughout. For example, in the first innings, Jadeja leaked runs at an economy rate above five, something that is generally unheard of.

Over the series, too, Ashwin hasn't had the kind of impact he is used to having at home. The off-spinner arguably hasn't been able to adapt on the fly to counter England's varied strategies, which sometimes involve plenty of sweeping and attacking strokes.

Kuldeep's selection over Axar Patel has helped matters, but India's spinners need to formulate meaningful plans for when they are put under the pump. Jadeja, in particular, has to be more versatile with his bowling.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah's workload will need to be managed carefully

Jasprit Bumrah appeals: India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Two

Recent reports suggest that Jasprit Bumrah, who has played all three Tests of the series so far, will be rested in Ranchi in order to manage his workload. The injury-prone seamer needs to be used extremely carefully, but the state of the series means that it presents a real problem for the hosts.

India can seal the series with a win in Ranchi, but that might not be easy without Bumrah. Mukesh Kumar was woeful in the Visakhapatnam Test, while Akash Deep hasn't made his debut yet and is a relatively unknown quantity. Going in with just one pacer might not be the best strategy either.

If Bumrah is rested for the Ranchi Test, and that seems likely at the moment, India's mounting unavailability list could finally hurt them. At the same time, fielding him after a turnaround time of just three days might also be problematic.

#1 England's openers have been impressive more often than not

Luck hasn't favored Zak Crawley lately.

The second innings of the Rajkot Test marked the first time in the series that the England openers failed to score at least 45 runs for the opening wicket, and even that was due to a run-out. Prior to that, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett managed stands of 59, 50, 55, 45, and 89.

Not being able to break the opening partnership early is a serious concern for India, who haven't been able to contain the attacking batters. Duckett, in particular, has been severe on anything with the slightest bit of width from the pacers while being excellent against spin.

Rohit has refused to introduce Ashwin early, and that hasn't helped matters. Duckett's presence has also prevented Jadeja from having an impact with the harder new ball.

Irrespective of which bowlers take the fresh red cherry in Ranchi, India will know that they need to have their plans chalked out. The England openers' displays have been a real worry so far.

