3 Major take-aways from the ICC Annual Conference 2019

The ICC Board Meeting

The ICC conducts an annual conference to discuss rules and regulations and decide the future course of cricket. The new reforms introduced by the ICC are instrumental in taking the game forward on the right path. The 2019 conference was held in London after the conclusion of the World Cup.

The committee was led by the ICC chairperson Shashank Manohar. With the end of the mega event, the new reforms introduced by the ICC will set the platform for the future tournaments and the next ICC World Cup, to be held in 2023.

Let's take a look at the three major takeaways from this year's press conference:

#1 Suspension of Zimbabwe Cricket

Zimbabwe cricket team

The ICC took the bold decision of suspending Zimbabwe cricket with immediate effect as the board has failed in conducting a free and fair election process and in ensuring that there is no government interference in the cricket administration.

The ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said, "We do not take the decision to suspend a member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference."

Zimbabwe cricket had faced a similar suspension from Test cricket in 2005 after 15 players dropped out of the squad in protest against the sacking of their captain. The ban was revoked later in 2005, but Zimbabwe did not compete in any international Test match between 2006 and 2011.

Zimbabwe cricket had also faced tough times earlier when popular players like Andy Flower and Henry Olonga protested against the racist policies of the government.

The country has produced some great cricketers over the years and entertained cricket fans by providing unforgettable memories. But their current players have now been robbed of their daily livelihood and are understandably heartbroken. Many cricket personalities such as Ravichandran Ashwin have taken to Twitter to express their views on the matter.

Extremely heart breaking news for all Zim cricketers and their fans, reading the tweets of @SRazaB24 just shows the agony of cricketers and how their life’s have been taken away from them. I pray that the lovely cricket nation returns to its glory asap! #ZimbabweCricket — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 19, 2019

Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza put out an emotional tweet stating how one decision could change the careers of many people.

How one decision has made a team , strangers

How one decision has made so many people unemployed

How one decision effect so many families

How one decision has ended so many careers

Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC pic.twitter.com/lEW02Qakwx — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) July 18, 2019

ICC has suspended its funding to Zimbabwe cricket and banned the team from participating in any ICC event.

With a big question mark looming over the team's participation in the World T20 qualifiers later this year, Zimbabwe cricket could well be on its last legs.

