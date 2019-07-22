×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Major take-aways from the ICC Annual Conference 2019

Saumitra Thakar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
172   //    22 Jul 2019, 14:48 IST

The ICC Board Meeting
The ICC Board Meeting

The ICC conducts an annual conference to discuss rules and regulations and decide the future course of cricket. The new reforms introduced by the ICC are instrumental in taking the game forward on the right path. The 2019 conference was held in London after the conclusion of the World Cup.

The committee was led by the ICC chairperson Shashank Manohar. With the end of the mega event, the new reforms introduced by the ICC will set the platform for the future tournaments and the next ICC World Cup, to be held in 2023.

Let's take a look at the three major takeaways from this year's press conference:

#1 Suspension of Zimbabwe Cricket

Zimbabwe cricket team
Zimbabwe cricket team

The ICC took the bold decision of suspending Zimbabwe cricket with immediate effect as the board has failed in conducting a free and fair election process and in ensuring that there is no government interference in the cricket administration.

The ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said, "We do not take the decision to suspend a member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference."

Zimbabwe cricket had faced a similar suspension from Test cricket in 2005 after 15 players dropped out of the squad in protest against the sacking of their captain. The ban was revoked later in 2005, but Zimbabwe did not compete in any international Test match between 2006 and 2011.

Zimbabwe cricket had also faced tough times earlier when popular players like Andy Flower and Henry Olonga protested against the racist policies of the government.

The country has produced some great cricketers over the years and entertained cricket fans by providing unforgettable memories. But their current players have now been robbed of their daily livelihood and are understandably heartbroken. Many cricket personalities such as Ravichandran Ashwin have taken to Twitter to express their views on the matter.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza put out an emotional tweet stating how one decision could change the careers of many people.

ICC has suspended its funding to Zimbabwe cricket and banned the team from participating in any ICC event.

With a big question mark looming over the team's participation in the World T20 qualifiers later this year, Zimbabwe cricket could well be on its last legs.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Zimbabwe Cricket
Advertisement
3 instances when an underdog team stunned India in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: First-timers pull off a shock win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe Cricket Board suspended by ICC with immediate effect
RELATED STORY
Four memorable moments in Zimbabwe cricket history
RELATED STORY
CWC History: Records held by associate nations 
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Narrow escape for Kiwis, glory to Houghton in the 1987 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe pull out of tri-series in Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Tantalising Saqlain spins out World Cup’s 'doosra' hat-trick in 1999
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Fantasy knock by Kapil Dev halts inspired Zimbabwe charge in the 1983 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup history: Neil Johnson enchanted like a fleeting rainbow
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st ODI | Fri, 26 Jul, 02:30 PM
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
SL VS BAN preview
Only Test | Thu, 18 Jul
AUW 420/8 & 230/7
ENG-W 275/9
Match Drawn
AUW VS ENG-W live score
Match 2 | Today, 03:30 PM
England Under 19s
Bangladesh Under 19s
England Under 19s won the toss and elected to bat.
ENU VS BAU live score
Only Test | Wed, 24 Jul, 03:30 PM
England
Ireland
ENG VS IRE preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us