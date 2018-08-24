Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, 2018: 3 major takeaways for India from the Third Test at Trent Bridge

Kartik Bansal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
344   //    24 Aug 2018, 10:30 IST

Image result for India's win at trent bridge
India staged a tremendous comeback in the series to win handsomely in Nottingham

It was an emphatic win over England for India, as they staged a strong comeback in the five-match Test series in the third game at Trent Bridge. The 203-run victory was a testament to the potency of this Indian team, as they outplayed the home team in every department at Trent Bridge.

England looked second best as the Indian batters came to the party to support their skipper, who was a lone warrior with the bat in the series till then. The visitors dominated the game for the course of five days as everything fell in the right places for them. It was no surprise when Ravi Shastri, India's head coach, termed his team's victory as one of their most convincing performances outside Asia in past four years.

The team was in desperate need of such an inspiring show after being undone by the hosts in the previous two Test matches. However, they have now given themselves a fighting chance at 2-1 in the series.

Virat Kohli and his men, especially the batsmen, displayed the intent to battle it out against the English seamers and applied themselves with utmost accountability towards the team at Trent Bridge.

Let's take a look at 3 major takeaways from the game going forward into the series:

#3 Indian batsmen come to the party

Image result for indian batting at trent bridge

After a dismal show with the bat in the first two Test matches, the Indian batting order was in need of a quick turnaround to overcome those failures. A major problem had been the lack of a substantial opening stand for the team, which exposed the middle-order against the new ball.

However, in Nottingham, India registered opening partnerships of 50-plus runs in both the innings, making it a lot easier for the batsmen that followed.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were almost non-existent for India in first two games, but the duo got the better of the opposition and made useful contributions with the bat in the third.

They aided their skipper, as the visitors' batting line-up made a total in excess of 300 runs in both the innings. It was a job made easy for the Indian bowlers, as they could attack more with a cushion of runs under their belt. The batting, indeed, was India's biggest positive from the game.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli KL Rahul Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Kartik Bansal
CONTRIBUTOR
An avid Cricket Follower
England vs India 2018: 5 things that India did...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018, third Test: Preview 
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018,third test : Preview
RELATED STORY
4 key takeaways from the third Test match between England...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2: 3 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why England will defeat...
RELATED STORY
India vs England Third Test: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 3rd Test: 3 talking points from the game
RELATED STORY
India’s Test Performances over the years at Trent Bridge
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 3 reasons why Rishabh Pant should...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us