3 major talking points for Team India from Day 2 of the 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Team India took firm control of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram with a terrific display on Day 2. At Stumps, the hosts found themselves trailing by 271 runs with only two wickets left in their first innings.

India's lower-middle order made important contributions after Shreyas Iyer's early dismissal on Day 2 to take the side to an imposing 404 at the end of their first essay. Bangladesh were never really in contention to come close to the target as the visitors' bowlers fired on all cylinders.

Here are three defining moments for Team India on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh.

#3 India manage to take eight wickets without contributions from Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel

BCCI @BCCI



A dominating show with the ball by



wickets for

wickets for

wicket for



That's Stumps on Day 2 of the first #BANvIND Test!

A dominating show with the ball by #TeamIndia

4 wickets for Kuldeep Yadav
3 wickets for Mohammed Siraj
1 wicket for Umesh Yadav

Bangladesh would've come prepared to negotiate Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, who were expected to be India's biggest weapons on a pitch where Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were the principal wicket-takers.

The Men in Blue ended up taking eight Bangladesh wickets, but shockingly, neither Ashwin nor Axar got in on the action. While Mohammed Siraj led the way with a three-wicket burst at the top, Kuldeep Yadav helped himself to four scalps after being introduced late in the attack. Umesh Yadav picked up the other wicket to fall.

It reflected the well-roundedness of the Indian attack, as well as the stark difference in quality between the two sides.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav contributes with both bat and ball for Team India

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Something exciting about seeing a spinner who looks like taking a wicket with every ball he bowls. Kuldeep Yadav is in excellent rhythm

Ahead of the first Test, there was talk over whether India should pick three spinners. There was also speculation that the visitors could hand Saurabh Kumar a debut if they decide to go in with three spinners. They decided to select Kuldeep Yadav, and the decision has proven to be an excellent one.

Kuldeep made match-defining contributions with both bat and ball on Day 2. He patiently played out 114 balls for his 40 runs, striking five boundaries. The southpaw was more than happy to respect the good deliveries while cashing in on anything loose as he put together a superb partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin.

Kuldeep then ran through Bangladesh's middle and lower-middle order. He sent back Shakib Al Hasan off his second delivery before prising out Nurul Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Taijul Islam. The wrist-spinner will be eyeing a five-fer on Day 3.

#1 Mohammed Siraj knocks over Litton Das in fiery fashion

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat - Siraj duo on fire!!!!

Virat - Siraj duo on fire!!!!https://t.co/zIWcGUTeF2

The most interesting moment of Day 2 came in the 13th over, when Mohammed Siraj was breathing fire in his post-Lunch spell. Litton Das had played a few shots to inject some positivity into Bangladesh's innings, but he met his match in the Indian pacer.

Siraj had a few words to say to Das, who responded by making a gesture with his hand over his ear. The fast bowler promptly sent down an indipper that castled the Bangladesh batter, with both he and Virat Kohli giving Das a proper send-off.

As arguably the Tigers' best batter, Das needed to cash in. But he was outfoxed by Siraj, who dismissed the two openers as well.



