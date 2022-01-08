3 memorable bowling spells by Indian bowlers at Newlands, Cape Town

Newlands at Cape Town will host the third and final Test between India and South Africa from 11th January 2022. The hosts have never lost a Test match at the venue against India. They have beaten India on three occasions, while the two other games ended in draws.

India will be hopeful of turning the tables at Newlands in the third Test as they eye their maiden Test series win on South African soil. Indian bowlers have had memorable spells at the venue over the years. Two of them have taken five wickets in an innings at Newlands.

On that note, here's a look at three memorable bowling spells by Indian bowlers at Newlands:

#1 Sreesanth - 5/ 114 (2010-11)

Sreesanth is the first Indian bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul at Kingsmead, Durban.

Sreesanth is the first Indian bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul at Newlands. He achieved the feat against the hosts in the third match of the three-match Test series between India and South Africa in 2010-11.

It was the series decider after the hosts won the first Test and India won the second at Kingsmead in Durban.

In the first innings of that Newlands Test, Sreesanth picked up five wickets, helping India restrict South Africa to 362 in their first innings. He picked up the key scalps of Hashim Amla, AB De Villiers, Ashwell Prince, Mark Boucher and Morne Morkel.

While the rest of the Indian bowlers struggled to bowl the right lines and lengths, Sreesanth was almost unplayable. He was successful in restricting South Africa from getting a huge first-innings score.

#2 Harbhajan Singh - 7/120 (2010-11)

Harbhajan Singh picked up seven wickets in the third innings of the Newlands Test.

South Africa scored 362 runs in their first innings at Newlands in 2011. Riding on a brilliant century by Sachin Tendulkar (146), India responded with 364 to eke out a narrow two-run advantage.

The third innings saw the best spell by an Indian spinner on South African soil in Test matches. Harbhajan Singh had the South African batters in a web, picking up seven wickets for 120 runs on a wicket that assisted pace bowlers.

He picked up four early wickets, taking out captain Graeme Smith, nightwatchman Paul Harris, Alviro Petersen and Hashim Amla to reduce the hosts to 64 for 4. Jacques Kallis, though, scored a brilliant 109, his second century of the game, as South Africa managed 341 in their second innings.

Singh picked up three more wickets in the innings - Mark Boucher, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel. The match ended in a draw, and with that the series ended level after both teams had won a game apiece.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 4/ 87 (2017-18)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a memorable spell at Newlands.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a good outing against South Africa at Newlands in 2018. He was spot on from the very first over, dismissing Dean Elgar caught behind on the third ball of the Test. The Indian pacer then dismissed Aiden Markram leg before wicket for five as South Africa were reduced to 7-2.

Kumar struck once again, dismissing Hashim Amla caught behind for three as South Africa slipped to 12-3. He also picked up the wicket of Quinton de Kock to finish with figures of 4-87.

Thanks to Kumar's exploits, South Africa were eventually dismissed for 286 in their first innings. The Indian batters struggled in response as the hosts won the Test by 72 runs.

