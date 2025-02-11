3 MI players who are not in form heading into WPL 2025 ft. Harmanpreet Kaur 

Mumbai Indians (MI) will enter as among the favorites in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. It is due to their consistent performances in the league, emerging as the champion in 2023 and a third-place finish in 2024.

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, MI will look to become the first team with two titles in the league. She will have the presence of veteran players like Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews.

However, Kaur along with some other players, haven’t been firing on all cylinders in the lead-up to the WPL 2025. Let’s take a look at how they have fared in the last few tournaments/series.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has struggled to get going in international cricket. Although, she has had starts, Kaur's inability to convert them into a substantial knock has hurt Indian team's chances.

After emerging as India's top-scorer in 2024 T20 World Cup, Kaur's form has been a falling graph. Her last fifty came in a T20I fixture against New Zealand in October 2024. Since then, her scores have not gone past 38 in the last seven international innings, which will keep her underconfident.

Nevertheless, Harmanpreet Kaur has been impressive with her overall record for MI in WPL. She has garnered 549 runs at an average of 45.75 in 17 games, with five fifties.

#2 Chloe Tryon

The South African all-rounder, Chloe Tryon could not provide much contribution to the side as they reached the finals of the Women's T20 World Cup. She scored 33 runs at an average of 11, while taking three wickets in five games.

Tryon also participated in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), where she could score only 83 runs in six innings at an average of 13.83 for Hobart Hurricanes. Since then, the all-rounder compiled 116 runs in seven international innings, with a top score of 45.

She was a fresh recruit by MI in the WPL 2025 auction, and will look to impress the onlookers with their impressive peformances.

#3 Nadine de Klerk

Nadine de Klerk will bring experience of 65 T20Is into the Mumbai Indians side, where she has scalped 60 wickets and scored 614 runs. De Klerk played a solitary WPL game last year, where she returned with two scalps for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The 25-year-old received a contract from MI in the WPL 2025 auction. However, she had a mediocre WBBL, where she scored 42 runs and picked up four wickets in eight games.

Nadine de Klerk did well to score 80 runs and pick up four wickets in three T20Is against England. However, since then, her form has dipped, while producing only a notable knock of 48* in an ODI against England.

In her last four international innings, De Klerk has scored only 14 runs, while returning with three ducks. She has also scalped only two wickets during the same period.

