3 milestones achieved by Virat Kohli during his 95 vs New Zealand in 2023 World Cup

Indian batter Virat Kohli was once again on top of his game as he guided his team to a four-wicket win over New Zealand in Match 21 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023.

On a chilly Sunday evening at the picturesque HPCA Stadium, India found themselves in a spot of bother while chasing 274 in the second innings. However, Kohli, who has mastered the art of hunting down totals, continued his great run of form to hand India their fifth consecutive win of the World Cup.

Despite losing partners from one end, Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking with some brave strokeplay and intelligent running between the wickets. While respecting the good balls bowled by the Kiwi bowlers, he dispatched the bad ones and hit eight boundaries and a couple of sixes during his stay.

After reaching his 69th ODI fifty, Kohli took the run-chase deep before hammering Trent Boult to a six and a four to all but seal the game. India needed just five runs in the last 15 balls when, in an attempt to complete his century, Kohli was holed out on the boundary.

Falling short of a well-deserved hundred, the Delhi-born batter was dismissed for 95 in 104 balls. During his knock, Virat Kohli also achieved a few significant milestones in Dharamsala. Here are three of those milestones:

#1 Fourth-highest all-time run-getter in ODIs

Virat Kohli during his knock vs NZ [Getty Images]

Since making his ODI debut in 2008, Kohli has become one of the all-time greats in the format and has accumulated runs for fun. The 50-over format perfectly suits his style of play, where he can take his time to settle in before bossing proceedings.

Kohli became the fourth-highest all-time run-getter in one-day internationals during the match against New Zealand, surpassing Sanath Jayasuriya on the list.

The former free-flowing Sri Lankan opener scored 13,430 runs in his ODI career. Kohli has now amassed 13,437 runs at an immaculate average of 58.16 across 274 ODI innings.

#2 First-ever individual to complete 3,000 runs in white-ball ICC matches

Virat Kohli lofting one to off-side vs New Zealand [Getty Images]

A player for big occasions, Virat Kohli became the first-ever batter to complete 3,000 runs in white-ball ICC matches. The white-ball ICC matches include fixtures at the ICC men's T20 World Cup, the ICC men's ODI World Cup, and the ICC men's Champions Trophy.

Known for dishing out miraculous performances in high-pressure encounters, Kohli has now scored 3,054 runs at an average of 67.86 across 68 limited-over ICC tournament innings.

Out of his 3,054 runs in white-ball ICC matches, Kohli has made 1,384 in ODI World Cups, while he has struck 529 and 1,141 runs in Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup matches, respectively.

#3 Most 50+ scores for India in international wins

Virat Kohli ecstatic after his ton vs Bangladesh [Getty Images]

Another significant milestone that Virat Kohli reached on Sunday was registering the most 50+ scores in wins for India in international cricket.

Kohli's 95-run knock was the 137th instance where the Delhi-born batter made over 50 runs and India went on to win the match. The 34-year-old has eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar on the list.

During his career, the 'Little Master' racked up 136 scores of 50 or more during India's victories in international cricket.

Apart from this, had Kohli added five more runs to his tally against New Zealand, he would've joined Tendulkar on 49 ODI hundreds. While he missed out on a golden opportunity on Sunday, Indian fans will hope that the modern-day legend equals his idol's record in the upcoming matches.