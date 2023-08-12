3 milestones that can be reached in the upcoming 4th T20I between India and Indies 

After losing the first two matches of the five-match T20I series against West Indies, Team India made a resounding comeback by winning the third encounter in Guyana. The caravan now moves to moves to the United States, where the two teams will fight for the fourth and fifth T20Is.

The upcoming fourth T20I is scheduled to be hosted by the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday, August 12.

India would want to build their winning momentum from the previous encounter while West Indies would try to battle back and give it their all in the following matches. However, the inconsistency of the Indian opening pair has been a major concern for the team.

The upcoming fourth T20I also offers both teams a chance to create history. On that note, here are three milestones that can be reached in the match.

#3 West Indies can become the first team to beat India thrice in a T20I bilateral series

West Indies have beaten India twice [Getty Images]

West Indies bamboozled the Indian team in the first two T20Is, in Trinidad and the next in Guyana. With that, they earned a 2-0 lead before losing in the third T20I.

However, if the Caribbean unit goes on to win the fourth encounter on Saturday, they will make history by becoming the first-ever team to beat India three times in a T20I bilateral series. No other team has beaten the Men in Blue more than twice in a single T20I bilateral series.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal can become the first Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal is India's highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals [Getty Images]

Yuzvendra Chahal has been mighty impressive in the ongoing T20I series. With four wickets at an average of 19.00, he is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series.

The leg-spinner is inarguably one of India's finest spinners in T20s, being the country's highest wicket-taker with 95 scalps across 77 T20I innings. If the 33-year-old goes on to have a special outing in Florida and bags a five-wicket haul, he will become the first Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets.

#1 India can become the second-most successful team against the West Indies in international cricket

India have been successful against the West Indies over the years [Getty Images]

India and West Indies have been playing cricket since 1948, and to this date have played over 270 matches against one another across all formats.

In those 270 clashes, India have been on the winning side 113 times. It is pertinent to note that if India go on to win on Saturday, they will become the second-most successful team against the West Indies in international cricket history.

Team England has also beaten the Men in Maroon 113 times and India have a golden chance to surpass them on the list. Australia have been the most successful team against the West Indies, having won 145 matches against them.