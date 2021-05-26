3 milestones Smriti Mandhana can reach in the WODI series against England

India Women opener Smriti Mandhana will be eyeing some major milestones when the team locks horns with England in the three-match WODI series in a month's time from now.

The Indian contingent is currently undergoing hard quarantine in Mumbai and will fly out on 2 June. The tour will commence with a one-off Test match in Bristol on 16 July, which will be followed by six matches in the limited-overs format.

Specifically, the WODIs will start with a game in Bristol on 27 June. Taunton and Worcester will host the second and third WODIs respectively, on 30 June and 3 July. A three-match T20I series will conclude the tour.

In the latest edition of Dialogue Room, #SmritiMandhana talks about coping with a scare at home, and the prospect of playing four formats of the game in the upcoming months.@PurnimaMalhotra ✍️ — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) May 19, 2021

Smriti Mandhana, who had a poor outing against South Africa earlier this year, will look to make amends against England. She enjoys an outstanding record against England, amassing 530 runs from 10 matches at an average of 58.88.

Let's take a look at three milestones Smriti Mandhana can reach during the WODI series against England.

1. Smriti Mandhana is 95 runs shy of becoming the fourth-highest run-scorer among Indians in WODIs

Smriti Mandhana (Credit: Getty Images)

A prolific run-scorer, Mandhana stamped her authority in her very first international outing in 2014. She has grown in confidence and is currently one of the best batters in world cricket.

The southpaw has accumulated 2172 runs from 56 WODIs so far. Mandhana is currently fifth on the list of India's highest run-getters in WODIs. If she manages to accumulate 95 runs in the three upcoming games against England, Mandhana will equal Punam Raut's tally (2267) for fourth place.

The 24-year-old will also have a chance to go past Harmanpreet Kaur, who has 2532 runs under her belt.

Mithali Raj is currently India's highest run-scorer in WODIs with 7098 runs from 214 games.

2. Smriti Mandhana needs three centuries to equal Mithali Raj's record of most centuries by an Indian in WODIs

Smrit Mandhana and Mithali Raj (Credit: Getty Images)

Mandhana has scored four centuries so far in 56 outings in her WODI career. She has a knack of playing big knocks and giving her side a good start.

The southpaw will be eyeing a major milestone when she lands in the UK. Smriti Mandhana will have a chance to equal Mithali Raj's record of most WODI centuries by an Indian, which currently stands at 7.

While it will require three centuries in three games, the feat is not impossible for a player of Mandhana's caliber.

3. Smriti Mandhana can overtake Mithali Raj to be the Indian with the highest batting average in WODIs

Smriti Mandhana (Credit: Getty Images)

The cricketer from Maharashtra is one of the most consistent batters for India across formats. In WODIs, she averages 42.58 with 2172 runs from 56 games.

Smriti Mandhana currently boasts the second-best batting average among Indians in WODIs, after skipper Mithali Raj (51.06). A couple of big knocks against England will help the southpaw go past her senior batter for the top spot.

Highest Batting Average against England 👇



• Smriti Mandhana: 58.88 (10 Matches)

• Deepti Sharma: 52.66 (8 Matches)

• Mithali Raj: 47.31 (55 Matches)#Stats pic.twitter.com/V8eYyCsUeR — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) May 21, 2021

Incidentally, Mandhana has the highest batting average (58.88) among Indians against England in WODIs. Deepti Sharma (52.66) and Mithali Raj (47.31) occupy the second and third spots respectively.