3 milestones that can be achieved by Indian players in the third T20I against Windies

Eshaan Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.02K // 07 Nov 2018, 09:30 IST

Team India continued their rampaging form in the limited overs set-up, as they annihilated the Caribbean team to record their first series win against the visitors in the shortest format since 2011 with still a game to go. Being played at The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Lucknow, a venue that was hosting an international fixture after a hiatus of 24 years, the match turned out to be a one-sided contest, as skipper Rohit Sharma batted Windies out of the game.

India stamped their authority in all the three departments, as the Windies succumbed to a heavy 71-run defeat. Rohit Sharma scored a historic fourth ton, as he became the highest run scorer for India and the second highest run scorer in the format.

Having already pocketed the series, Team India shall be looking to record a clean sweep over the visitors and end the series on a winning no

Two players, one being the premier batsman and the second a premier bowler of India, are on the brink of achieving a few milestones in the next game. Going by the current form of the players, they might well achieve it in the following encounter. Let's have a look at them:

#3 Jasprit Bumrah to 50 T20I wickets

Jasprit Bumrah has become a vital cog in the Indian cricket ever since his prodigious debut against Australia in 2016. He has become a premier bowler for India in the limited overs setup, and an integral unit of the Test squad as well.

Bumrah is currently the best death bowler in the world, with the ability to bowl yorkers at will. His stock of variations add further to his ability to restrict the flow of runs. The premier fast bowler is on the verge to take 50 T20I wickets and is just 4 scalps away from the haul.

Bumrah has played 37 T20I games for India so far and has recorded 46 scalps at an impressive economy of 6.73. The Indian spearhead might well breach the 50-wicket landmark in the next game, and in the process, is expected to become the fastest Indian to get there, overtaking the 42 games taken by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

