3 mistakes despite which South Africa escaped with a win vs Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2024

South Africa had never lost a T20I against Bangladesh before the T20 World Cup 2024. While the Proteas' 100% win record against the Tigers is still intact after their T20 World Cup 2024 match, Bangladesh were just one hit away from recording a historic win at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Monday (June 10).

Bangladesh did a fantastic job with the ball and kept their opponents down to 113/6 in 20 overs. At one stage, South Africa were down to 23/4, but David Miller's half-century helped them recover well and cross the 100-run mark eventually. Still, when chasing a target of less than 120, the chances of the chasing team winning the game are higher.

In fact, Bangladesh batted well, and the equation was down to 11 runs from six balls with five wickets in hand. South Africa had bowled out their pacers, which is why spinner Keshav Maharaj had to bowl the last over. Maharaj had never done it before in his T20I career, but he somehow executed his plans and helped the Proteas escape with a four-run win.

While the final result shows that South Africa defeated Bangladesh, here are three major mistakes that the Proteas made during that T20 World Cup 2024 match.

#1 South Africa continue to back Reeza Hendricks in T20 World Cup 2024

'0, 3, 4 and 6' - no, this isn't the one-time password for a taxi ride, these are the scores of Reeza Hendricks in his last four innings. The South African opener came into the match against Bangladesh with three back-to-back scores of single digits. He got out for a golden duck against Bangladesh as Tanzim Hasan Sakib trapped him LBW on the first ball he faced.

The performance of the opening pair matters a lot, especially when the conditions are challenging for batting. Perhaps, the Proteas should bench Reeza now and bring in Ryan Rickelton, who was in great touch during South Africa's domestic T20 tournament played in April.

#2 Not bowling out spinner till the last over

South Africa went in with four pacers and a spinner against Bangladesh. Aiden Markram decided to use the 16 overs of pace by the end of the 19th over, leaving him to decide whether he should bowl the final over or entrust Keshav Maharaj with the responsibility.

He went with Maharaj, who started with a wide, missed a run-out and also bowled full-tosses. Luckily for Maharaj, Bangladesh's batters could not hit even one boundary, which ensured South Africa won by four runs.

#3 South Africa sent David Miller at number 6 in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Bangladesh

Another mistake made by the Proteas team management was sending David Miller at number six. Miller's confidence was at the next level because he scored a match-winning half-century against the Netherlands in the previous match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

South Africa were down to 23/4 in the powerplay when Miller walked out to bat in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Bangladesh. It would have been better had they sent Miller at number four and saved Tristan Stubbs for the slog overs, where he could have at least opened his account. Stubbs batted at number four and got out for a five-ball duck to Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

