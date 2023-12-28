Despite two late wickets by India, Dean Elgar's first ever century at his home ground, Centurion, set the stage for South Africa's commanding performance with the bat on Wednesday. The hosts managed to secure an 11-run lead over India, losing only five wickets on the second day, which was curtailed prematurely due to unfavorable weather conditions—bad light being the reason.

The day initially showed promise for the visitors, with KL Rahul scoring perhaps the best Test century of his career before he was dismissed by Nandre Burger. This wicket marked the pacer's third in the innings on his debut. Despite the challenging pitch, Rahul's innings helped the visitors reach a respectable total of 245.

Here we take a look at 3 mistakes India made on Day 2 of 1st SA vs IND 2023 Test:

#3 Lack of discipline with the ball

Prasidh Krishna did not have a good debut

245 looked a par total on a pitch that offered assistance to the seamers. India started well courtesy Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, but then, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur lacked control and allowed South Africa to run away with the match.

Thw second session saw South Africa rattle away and score 145 runs for the loss of just two wickets. It was perhaps the most ordinary the bowling looked after their below par effort in the Lord's 2018 Test.

#2 Shardul Thakur disappoints

Shardul Thakur disappointed as the third seamer

Shardul Thakur started his journey in Australia as a standout player, notching resilient runs in challenging situations, bowling with the freedom to attack, and consistently ending up on the positive side of the outcome. In his first six Tests, he claimed 24 wickets at an impressive average of 20.33.

However, in subsequent matches, despite playing in conditions favoring seam bowling, his average has risen to 58 for his six wickets. He kept drifting down the leg side far too often and conceded runs at over four per over. If he does not find some wickets in this match, his place should come under the scanner after the Test series.

#1 Curious tactics with the ball after Lunch

Bumrah was India's best bowler on the day

In a baffling move, Rohit Sharma began the second session with Shardul Thakur and debutant Prasidh Krishna, deviating from the traditional approach of starting each session with the two most likely wicket-taking bowlers. Despite the lead bowlers having only a brief half-hour break before lunch in the first session, the subsequent 70-minute interval should have provided ample time for them to rejuvenate and reap the rewards for their earlier efforts.

Considering that India have not played a Test in five months and Jasprit Bumrah has been absent for a year and a half, the team might have aimed to gradually reintroduce their bowlers to their full workload. It could have been beneficial to have at least one of the two top bowlers commence the session. By the time Bumrah regained control, the bowlers had conceded 42 runs in eight overs at a critical juncture in the Test.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App