3 moments from BAN vs IND 2nd ODI that created buzz among fans

In what was a thrilling encounter between the two Asian rivals, Bangladesh managed to pull off a five-run victory against Team India in the second ODI in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7. With the victory, the hosts have clinched the ongoing three-match ODI series with a game to spare.

Following a top-order collapse, Mehidy Hasan (100*) and Mahmudullah (77) put up a strong partnership for Bangladesh after winning the toss and opting to bat.

The hosts were reeling at 69/6 when the two right-handers brought their A-game to the fore and helped Bangladesh post 271 runs on the board.

Chasing 272, Virat Kohli opened the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan as Rohit Sharma sustained an injury to his thumb while fielding. However, the visitors had their task cut out when they lost four wickets with only 65 runs on the board inside 20 overs.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel then led a brief turnaround for the guests, scoring 82 and 56 runs, respectively. Rohit returned to give the Indian fans some hope after Bangladesh nearly eliminated the visitors by dealing four quick blows. The Indian skipper was unstoppable with his blistering 51* and came close to winning the match before losing by a whisker in the last over.

Despite its ebbs and flows throughout, the game proved to be an enthralling fixture for the fans.

On that note, here's a look at three moments from the game that became talking points for fans:

#3 Umran Malik's snorter to dismiss Najmul Shanto

Kuldeep Sen's injury meant India included Umran Malik in their starting XI. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer once again impressed as he troubled the Bangladeshi batters with his sheer pace.

Umran proved to be a menace in his first over against Shakib Al Hasan and not only bowled a maiden over against the Bangladeshi southpaw but attacked him with fiery bouncers.

In the very next over, even Najmul Shanto had no answer to Umran's pace as he lost his off-stump on the first ball he faced. No foot movement and a delayed bat speed led to his dismissal as his off-stump was sent cartwheeling at 151 kmph.

Umran's rapid velocity left most opposition batters stunned.

#2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz's belligerent maiden ODI ton

Mehidy Hasan Miraz started from where he left off in the last game and once again played a blinder of an innings to come to Bangladesh's rescue.

Batting at No. 8, Mehidy Hasan came to the crease when the Tigers were in all sorts of trouble at 69/6. However, alongside Mahmudullah, the duo took the game to the Indians and stitched up a fantastic 142-run partnership to change the momentum of the game.

Mehidy Hasan, in particular, was the wrecker-in-chief who decimated the Indian bowling attack and left them clueless. He went on to register his first-ever ODI hundred off just 83 balls.

The Bangladeshi all-rounder reached the milestone on the last delivery of the innings, taking his side past the 270-run mark.

#1 Rohit Sharma's valiant knock at the end

With his valiant batting in the closing overs of the game, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma breathed new life into the contest.

Despite suffering a thumb injury and enduring the discomfort of sutures, the star batter produced a daring knock and nearly won the game for his side.

Rohit demonstrated his authority over the Bangladeshi bowlers by scoring a quickfire 28-ball 51* while batting at No. 9, clobbering three boundaries and five maximums in the process.

Rohit could have easily swept the contest if he had faced a few more deliveries during his stay. Despite his best efforts, Rohit fell one hit short on the last ball. However, the Mumbai lad received a lot of plaudits for his bravery and vigor.

