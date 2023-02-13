3 moments during IND vs AUS 1st Test that created buzz among fans

India made light work of Australia in the 1st Test of the ongoing four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. The hosts handed the visitors a comprehensive defeat in just about two-and-a-half and won by an innings and 132 runs.

Prior to the 1st Test, there was a lot of talk about India doing 'selective doctoring' of the pitch. The Australian media circulated photos of the pitch and claimed that some areas have been purposely left dry to make life difficult for Australia's left-handers.

However, as the match progressed, everyone realized that the Nagpur pitch was just a typical subcontinent wicket with good batting conditions on the first day. The Australian batters couldn't withstand the quality Indian spinners and all the talk ended up in a meek surrender by the Aussies.

There were some moments in the 1st Test that sparked quite a few debates among fans on social media. An India vs Australia match is often full of such incidents and the Nagpur Test was no exception. Here are three such moments from the 1st Test that are worth taking note of:

#1 Ravindra Jadeja cleaning up Steve Smith

The partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith consolidated Australia's innings after a horrible start in the first session of Day 1. The duo added 82 runs for the third wicket and it seemed like they would score big.

However, just when one thought there was not much help for the spinners, Ravindra Jadeja turned the course of the game on its head with an incredible spell post Lunch. The left-arm spinner picked up back-to-back wickets of Labuschagne and Matthew Renshaw and pushed the Aussies on the back foot.

However, it was Jadeja's dismissal of Smith that was most special, as it came off the ball of the game. Smith lunged forward to defend a ball from Jadeja and assumed that it would pitch and straighten. But the ball went on with the arm and rattled Smith's stumps.

The former Australian skipper simply couldn't believe Jadeja was able to beat his defense and gave a brief look at the pitch before heading back to the pavilion.

#2 Virat Kohli's dropped catches in 1st Test

Virat Kohli is arguably the fittest player in the Indian Test team. However, he has struggled of late to hold on to the sharp chances that come in the slip cordon, especially when the spinners are operating.

Former Australian cricketer and a great slip fielder in his day, Mark Waugh was in the commentary box during the 1st Test of the ongoing series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He spoke at length about how Kohli was probably getting up a tad quicker than he should.

Kohli dropped an absolute sitter to give David Warner a life in the second innings. Many fans pointed out how the ball hit his wrists, which meant that he completely misjudged the catch.

The former India skipper dropped some catches in Bangladesh too and some fans feel the team management should station someone else in that position.

#3 Rohit Sharma's savage reaction to the camera

Shashank Sharma @topedge_cricket



"Abey mujhe kya dikha raha hai?, Wo dikha na" 🫡



Rohit Sharma to Cameraman when Camera was on him during DRS :"Abey mujhe kya dikha raha hai?, Wo dikha na" 🫡 Rohit Sharma to Cameraman when Camera was on him during DRS : "Abey mujhe kya dikha raha hai?, Wo dikha na" 🫡😂https://t.co/RADzcdBXXa

Captain Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the wittiest players in the Indian team and is known for his laid-back character. He is known for his epic one-liners, both on and off the field and an instance during Day 3 of the 1st Test proved this.

Team India reviewed the LBW decision involving Peter Handscomb and stood in a huddle waiting for the ball-tracking. However, it took some time for the ball-tracking to load up and the producers chose to focus on Rohit and his expressions in that time.

Getting annoyed, Rohit, in his own typical way, told the cameraman to stop focusing on him and get the DRS on the big screen instead. The fielders in the huddle burst out in laughter, just like anyone would to Rohit's hilarious one-liners.

Get IND-W vs PAK-W Live Score from Womens T20 World Cup 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes