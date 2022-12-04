3 moments from IND vs BAN 1st ODI that created buzz among fans

Bangladesh pulled off an incredible and improbable victory against India in the first of the three-match ODI series in Dhaka on Sunday. It was a low-scoring thriller, which seemed to go just one way when the hosts needed 51 runs to win with one wicket in hand.

However, an incredible stand of 51 runs between Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman for the last wicket saw the Bangla Tigers pull off a win for the ages. Team India were distraught and rightly so, as they would probably realize that they let the game go from their grasp.

There are often many moments in such thrillers that go a long way in deciding the flow of the game. On that note, let's take a look at three such moments:

#3 Shakib Al Hasan's double-strike

Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, bagging figures of 5/36 in his 10 overs. The damage he inflicted on the Indian top order early on by sending back both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the same over was something that the visitors could never really recover from.

Rohit looked good for his 27 runs, but was cleaned up by a brilliant arm-ball from Shakib. Just a couple of balls later, the left-arm spinner deceived Kohli in the flight. This made the batter lose control of his cover drive and captain Litton Das took a brilliant catch to put the Men in Blue in deep trouble at 49/3.

#2 Virat Kohli's one-handed stunner to dismiss Shakib

There was a phase in the chase when Bangladesh threatened to take the game away pretty quickly. Despite Litton Das losing his wicket, Shakib was pretty actively rotating the strike and also managed to find the odd boundary by putting the spinners under pressure.

But Virat Kohli's brilliant piece of fielding brought the Men in Blue roaring back into the game. Shakib tried to work the ball from Washington Sundar towards the off-side, but Kohli lept to his right and took a fantastic catch at short cover. His smile said it all as that was the wicket that the visitors needed to get back into the game.

#1 KL Rahul's drop

KL Rahul did a pretty decent job as a wicketkeeper until the moment which probably affected the result of the game the most. Mehidy Hasan began playing his shots fearlessly, knowing that the hosts had just one wicket in hand.

This put pressure on the Indian bowlers and fielders and made them fall short of ideas. But the game could have ended when Mehidy skied one while trying to slog Shardul Thakur out of the ground.

Rahul made decent ground, but couldn't settle himself while taking the catch and dropped what should have been the wicket India needed to win the game.

