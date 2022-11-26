3 moments from IND vs NZ 1st ODI that created buzz among fans

New Zealand won their fifth consecutive ODI against India at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. The Men in Blue put on a daunting target of 307, thanks to a fine 80 from Shreyas Iyer and a handy cameo towards the backend by Washington Sundar.

However, it was Tom Latham who haunted India again. His record partnership of 221 runs with skipper Kane Williamson took the Kiwis past the finish line with seven wickets in hand.

The high-scoring game could have gone either way, but there were some moments that proved to be critical in defining the flow of the match. On that note, let's take a look at three such moments that became talking points among fans:

#3 Rishabh Pant's failure

Team India have played so much T20I cricket over the past 12 months that fans have almost forgotten how good Rishabh Pant has been in the ODIs of late. The southpaw scored a match-winning hundred at No.4 against England in Manchester and it looked like India found their new star in ODIs.

However, Pant's poor form in T20Is seemed to affect him in one-day cricket as well. The southpaw looked completely out of touch despite batting in his favored No.4 position and scored just 15 runs off 23 balls, chopping on while trying to play a rash shot.

Fans were disappointed with the way Pant has been playing of late and some feel that he should only be considered in Tests. With cut-throat competition for middle-order spots in the ODI team, it will be interesting to see how he performs moving forward.

#2 Washington Sundar's cameo

Washington Sundar has always been a technically solid batter and is tipped by many to become crucial for India in the middle order across formats. However, he showed on Friday that he also had the power game needed to play as a finisher at No.7.

Sundar smashed 37* off just 16 balls and was particularly impressive with the way he targeted the gaps in the field. He used his long levers to clear cow corner and also showed that he had the cheeky scoop shot in him.

Fans hailed Sundar for his cameo and believe that if he keeps himself fit, he could well bag a permanent spot in white-ball cricket for India.

#1 Shardul Thakur's 25-run over to Tom Latham

Tom Latham seems to love batting against India as another chasing masterclass from him saw New Zealand absolutely thump the Men in Blue. Latham reached his career-best score of 145* off just 104 balls and gave the fielding side no chance to make a comeback.

Latham was pretty much playing a run-a-ball knock until the 40th over of the chase bowled by Shardul Thakur. That over basically broke the back of the chase as the required run rate came down from more than eight runs per over to less than seven runs per over.

Thakur bowled a couple of wide deliveries, while Latham smashed him for a six and four successive boundaries. Suddenly, from batting on 76, the southpaw's acceleration took him to an incredible ODI hundred by the end of that over. Fans trolled Thakur for ending India's chances in the match within a span of an over.

