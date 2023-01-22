3 moments from IND vs NZ 2nd ODI that created buzz among fans

After a scratchy performance with the ball in the first ODI, Team India turned up in emphatic fashion in Raipur to topple New Zealand by eight wickets. They clinched an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Men in Blue opted to bowl first and got the best out of a fresh pitch in Raipur on January 21. The Kiwi batters couldn't withstand the relentless Indian bowling attack and were bundled out for just 108.

The 109-run target was never really going to bother the hosts as they made light work of it. They chased it in just over 20 overs and sealed the series with one more game to go. There were a number of brilliant moments in the game that got the fans going on social media. Here are three of them:

#3 Rohit Sharma's vintage shots

Although India weren't chasing a huge target, a couple of early wickets could have possibly sent jitters into their dressing room. However, captain Rohit Sharma took it upon himself to ensure that the hosts didn't feel the pressure of the chase.

He was a bit more aggressive in the powerplay. This approach from Rohit has been quite visible to fans ever since India's ODI series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month. It looks like with a new opening partner in Shubman Gill, the Indian captain will be looking to play the aggressor in the powerplay.

When Rohit Sharma times his hook shot to perfection, one can assume that he is in good form. That's exactly what happened in the second ODI as he played that shot along with some other outrageously good ones to bring up a fine half-century.

#2 Hardik Pandya's stunning one-handed grab

India were right on the money with the new ball as they didn't give the Kiwi batters anything to work with. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj set the tone with their new-ball bursts. Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya also ensured that they didn't let the pressure slip away from the opposition.

Pandya had a pretty poor outing in the first ODI, conceding 70 runs in his seven overs. However, he made a fine comeback in Raipur, conceding just 16 runs in six overs and also picking up a couple of wickets.

Hardik's stunning catch to dismiss Devon Conway thrilled the fans as he was still in his follow-through when the southpaw hit the ball straight towards him. Without losing his balance, Pandya caught the ball with one hand and nonchalantly began to walk back to the bowling crease.

#1 Rohit Sharma forgetting what to choose after winning the toss

Arguably the most talked-about moment from the second ODI was when captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and took about 12 seconds of pause before deciding what to choose.

When asked what he was thinking, Rohit hilariously said that he had forgotten whether he had decided to bat or bowl. He stated that this was because there were so many things discussed in the team meeting.

This response left many fans in splits and they made some hilarious memes about Rohit forgetting the decision. He eventually opted to bowl first and that proved to be a fantastic call.

