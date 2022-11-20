3 moments from IND vs NZ 2nd T20I that created buzz among fans

Team India delivered a clinical performance in the second T20I against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui as they thumped the hosts by 65 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Suryakumar Yadav has once again proved why he is arguably the best batter in the world in this format at the moment. The right-hander smashed an unbeaten 111 runs in just 51 balls as he took India's total to 191/6 in 20 overs.

The hosts couldn't quite get the start they wanted in their chase and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. In the end, they were bundled out for just 126 and are staring down the barrel of another T20I series loss to India.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that became major talking points among fans:

#3 Tim Southee's hattrick

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Hattrick for Tim Southee

Helpless Suryakumar yadav watching at other end. Hattrick for Tim SoutheeHelpless Suryakumar yadav watching at other end.

Although Suryakumar Yadav's hundred will be remembered by many as one of the best moments of the game, the end of the Indian innings saw another landmark moment in New Zealand pacer Tim Southee's career.

Southee picked up his second T20I hat trick and that played a huge role in keeping 'SKY' away from the strike. Picking up the wickets of Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, and Washington Sundar, Southee ensured the Men in Blue didn't cross the 200-run mark.

Yadav didn't even get to face a single ball in the last over and fans slammed the other batters for not showing enough presence of mind to just rotate the strike.

#2 Deepak Hooda's three wickets in four balls

Deepak Hooda @HoodaOnFire

What a blaster of an inning big brother 🏼 @surya_14kumar

#indvsnz Brilliant way to start the seriesWhat a blaster of an inning big brother Brilliant way to start the series🇮🇳💙What a blaster of an inning big brother 🙌🏼🔥@surya_14kumar #indvsnz https://t.co/roSBm3Glaa

Arguably the biggest positive for the Men in Blue from the game was the way Deepak Hooda contributed with the ball. The all-rounder wasn't even used in the T20 World Cup when he played against South Africa. But Hooda's performance against the Kiwis will certainly give himself and the team management a lot of confidence.

Hooda first picked up the big wicket of Daryll Mitchell and then returned to bowl the 19th over. The move raised quite a few eyebrows at first, but it proved to be a masterstroke by captain Pandya.

Hooda picked up three wickets in four deliveries and cleaned up the Kiwi tail to register his career-best bowling figures of 4/10. Fans believe this will give him more confidence and hope that he will be used more regularly going forward.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav's boundary to the second T20I century

Suryakumar Yadav walked out to bat when India didn't get off to the best of starts. He got to bat at the No.3 position and that helped him change the momentum of the innings.

Inside-out shots to the spinners and outrageous use of the wrists to to the fast bowlers helped SKY take his knock to the next level. The Kiwis simply didn't have an answer to his blitz.

Yadav smashed the ball over the covers for a boundary to bring up his hundred. He received a tight hug from captain Pandya and soaked in the moment.

Fans thoroughly enjoyed SKY's knock, with some highlighting this is why he is the best T20I batter in the world.

