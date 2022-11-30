3 moments from IND vs NZ 3rd ODI that created buzz among fans

Team India might consider themselves lucky, as New Zealand were well on their way to winning the third ODI at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, only for rain to play spoilsport.

A minimum of 20 overs of the second innings needed to be completed to get a result. However, the hosts were 104-1 after 18 overs when the rain got too heavy for the players to continue. There was no play possible, and the game ended in no result, which meant New Zealand took the ODI series 1-0.

On that note, here's a look at three moments from the game that became talking points for fans:

#3 Rishabh Pant endures another failure

Quite a few fans were unhappy with Rishabh Pant's comments in an interview taken before the start of the third ODI. Here's what he said when asked about his numbers across formats:

"My white ball record isn't bad. Comparing (records in different formats) isn't a part of my life. I am just 25 years old. If you want to compare then compare when I am 30-32 years old. Before that, there is no logic in it for me."

Fans felt that such comments from someone who is out of form were 'arrogant' and that Pant's 'attitude' wasn't right. His failure in the third ODI with the bat didn't help his case either.

Pant could only score 10 off 16 and was dismissed playing a needless hack off Daryl Mitchell straight into the safe hands of Glenn Phillips at square leg. With competition for middle-order spots heating up in the ODI team, the left-hander will need to step up quickly.

#2 Arshdeep Singh's six off Tim Southee

Washington Sundar seemed to be the lone warrior in India's batting order, as his half-century helped them reach some sort of a respectable total. However, he also got some much-needed support from the other end from tail-enders Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep, in particular, showed that he's capable of using the long handle, as he smashed Tim Southee right the cow corner for a six. If the left-arm pacer practises his power hitting, he could be an invaluable asset to the Men in Blue in the near future.

#1 Washington Sundar's six to bring up gutsy fifty for India

The biggest positive for Team India from the ODI series has been Washington Sundar's return. Not only was he impressive with the ball, but two of his knocks showed that he can be a long-term solution in the all-rounder's role for the Men in Blue.

Sundar walked out to bat with India in trouble at 121-5. With wickets falling at the other end, the all-rounder ensured that he kept the scoreboard ticking and also farmed the strike when batting with the tailenders.

The left-hander's six over mid-wicket showed that he has the ability to play big shots when the situation demands, and that was quite some way to bring up a fighting half-century. India will hope for many such performances from Sundar and might even contemplate sending him higher up the order.

