3 moments from IND vs NZ 3rd ODI that created a buzz among fans

India completed a comprehensive 3-0 whitewash over New Zealand by beating them in the third ODI in Indore by 90 runs on January 24. This win also made the Men in Blue the No. 1 ranked ODI team, further asserting their dominance in international cricket.

Twin hundreds at the top of the order from captain Rohit Sharma (101 off 85) and Shubman Gill (112 of 78) set the tone for the hosts. A fine half-century from Hardik Pandya (54 off 38) then helped India post a mammoth 385/9 in their 50 overs.

Despite main pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj being rested, the bowlers stepped up and ensured that the team delivered a clinical performance. Devon Conway scored a superb 138 off 100 balls for New Zealand, but couldn't stop his team from falling to another defeat.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments that grabbed the eyeballs of fans during the third ODI:

#3 Virat Kohli appreciating Rohit Sharma's knock

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have arguably been two of the biggest match-winners ever in the history of ODI cricket. The duo have played some incredible knocks for India over the years on the grandest of stages.

The two have always maintained great camaraderie and that was on display during the third ODI.

A dejected Rohit Sharma walked back to the pavilion after failing to convert his hundred into a big one as Virat Kohli strode out to the middle. As the duo crossed each other, Kohli congratulated Rohit for his fantastic knock and said something that made the latter smile.

The light moment between the two was caught on camera and fans have since gone gaga over their friendship and bonding.

#2 Rohit Sharma surprised himself with a one-handed stunner

There has been a lot of talk about Rohit Sharma's fitness of late and whether he is in ideal shape for ODI cricket. However, his catch to send back Lockie Ferguson in Indore has silenced the critics somewhat.

Ferguson tried to work a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav on the on-side, but could only lob the ball towards mid-wicket. Rohit, for the most part, didn't look like he would reach it. However, he made the final stretch and grabbed it sensationally with one hand.

Kuldeep was ecstatic, while the captain himself was surprised with the catch that he had pulled off.

#1 Shardul Thakur's double blow

While Devon Conway went all guns blazing at one end, the Kiwis were more than hopeful of winning the game and avoiding a whitewash. Daryl Mitchell was also looking to cut loose and it seemed like New Zealand were in control of the chase.

However, that wasn't to be. Shardul Thakur was brought into the attack and the all-rounder once again lived up to his reputation as the go-to man for providing crucial breakthroughs.

He first bowled a skiddy bouncer that surprised Mitchell and the latter could only glove it to the wicketkeeper. New Zealand skipper Tom Latham walked out to bat and given his strong spin game, India knew they had to get rid of him quickly.

Thakur delivered a knuckleball to Latham first-up and the southpaw was already through his shot by the time the ball hit his bat. This meant he could only lob the ball straight to Hardik Pandya at mid-on.

The double blow put India firmly in the ascendancy. The Kiwis then continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and couldn't really recover from that point.

