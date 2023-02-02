3 moments from IND vs NZ 3rd T20I that created a buzz among fans

India registered a record win against New Zealand in the third and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to seal yet another series win. The Men in Blue won the game on Wednesday (February 1) by a mammoth margin of 168 runs, the biggest win in their T20I history.

A stunning century from Shubman Gill and some fine cameos from the middle-order batters took India to a mammoth total of 234/4 in their 20 overs. In reply, the Kiwis just didn't turn up as the hosts were brilliant with the ball as well as in the field.

The visitors were just bundled out for 66 in what was an absolutely dominant display from the hosts.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments in the game that got the fans buzzing on social media:

#3 Rahul Tripathi's incredible scoop-shot

This six by Rahul Tripathi was too good This six by Rahul Tripathi was too good 🔥https://t.co/FAXn1Obnmp

In addition to praising Shubman Gill for his stupendous 126, fans also hailed Rahul Tripathi for providing a sensational platform for the other batters to follow. The hosts lost Ishan Kishan in the second over of the game, but Tripathi came out all guns blazing and played some outrageous shots.

One such shot was off Lockie Ferguson's bowling as Tripathi just walked across his stumps and scooped a 148 kmph delivery over fine leg's head for a six. He played a scintillating knock of 44 from just 22 balls, which allowed Gill to take his time, avoid taking extra risks early on and rotate the strike.

#2 Shubman Gill's insane acceleration

BCCI



is dealing in sixes



Into the night sky & out of the park

Prior to the series against New Zealand, some argued that Shubman Gill was more suited to the longer formats. However, the Indian batter proved his doubters wrong with a phenomenal knock in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Gill brought up his half-century off 35 balls after India had lost both Rahul Tripathi and Suryakumar Yadav. He had to shift gears and did so in some style, scoring his next 50 runs off just 19 balls. The youngster unleashed an onslaught and spared none of the opposition bowlers.

His sixes over deep mid-wicket, where he used his wrists, further illustrated the kind of form he is in. This acceleration ensured that he scored 126 runs at a strike rate of 200 and silenced all his critics.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav's screamers in the slip cordon

With Gill not on the field, India's vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav was in the slip cordon.

The visitors hoped Finn Allen would get going and score big as they prepared to chase 235. That wasn't to be as Yadav came up with an incredibly timed jump and held onto a fantastic catch in the slips in the very first over.

Just a couple of overs later, he produced an almost identical catch, leaping into the air and grabbing the ball to end Glenn Phillips' stay at the crease. These blows ultimately derailed any hopes of a Kiwi chase.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda.

