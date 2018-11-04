×
3 most consistent players in One Day Internationals in the last 5 years

Adesh Kothari
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
3.41K   //    04 Nov 2018, 16:59 IST

When we talk about the best players in any format, or in any generation, they not only have good numbers in terms of average and strike rate, but also have one thing in common, and that is consistency.

Now, defining consistency is a big task. For some, consistency refers to getting good starts regularly; for some, consistency refers to scoring big scores regularly; and for some, consistency refers to performing well in all the conditions.

However, reaching to a conclusion is difficult with varied mindsets and thought processes.


Joe Root is 4th on the list of consistency in last 5 years
Joe Root is 4th on the list of consistency in last 5 years

Hence, to keep things simple and relevant, we have analysed the data for the last 5 years of all modern day greats, and applied a simple methodology as shown below to be fair to players batting at different positions.


Consistency = ( Number of 40+ scores + Number of Not-outs below 40 ) / Total number of Innings *100)
Last 5 years ( 3rd November, 2013 to 3rd November, 2018)

A 40+ score is generally considered as a good score by any player, and definitely creates a value in the match. A score below that is psychology considered below average.

So, based on our methodology, who are the top 3 most consistent players in the last 5 years?

#3 Faf du Plessis

I am sure most of you would have not been able to guess this name in the list. That's how underrated this guy is.

In the last 5 years, Faf du Plessis has scored 3520 runs from 74 innings at an average of 54.15 and a strike rate of 89.15. He scored 9 hundreds and 23 fifties in the same time period.


Enter caption

With a star studded batting line-up comprising of Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis often gets overshadowed.

However, he has been one of the most important players and captains for the Proteas.

His best knock in the same time period came against Sri Lanka last year where he scored a match-winning 185 of 141 balls. He single handedly helped his side reach a mammoth score of 367 in 50 overs.

Overall, Faf du Plessis gets a consistency rating of 55.41% , and Low-scores rating of 31.08%.

Some Interesting Stats:

  1. 31.08%: Lowest among the top 3 most consistent players.
  2. 23 Fifties: 3rd best in last 5 years.

Adesh Kothari
CONTRIBUTOR
Hey Guys, This is my attempt to bring you guys something which is not obvious.I put my heart and soul in every blog that i come up with. I hope you guys like it. I refrain to post opinion articles.
