3 most expensive overs in Test match cricket 

Test cricket, as is given in the name, is mostly a test of patience and the ability to overcome tough periods. Batters are expected to hold their ground for hours at an end to not only score runs but mentally drain down the opposition team. The slow nature of the game is what makes the game different from white-ball cricket.

However, that does not mean that there is no space for strokemaking in Test cricket. Batters, at times, have a go at bowlers and display their wide range of shots. Tired bowlers, after spending a long day on the pitch, get hit for runs. The tailenders, who know they cannot survive for long on the pitch, also have fun during their stay at the crease by wildly slogging deliveries for runs.

Keeping that in mind, we present you with the three most expensive overs in Test cricket history:

#3. Keshav Maharaj (SA) - 28 runs vs Joe Root (Eng) in Port Elizabeth 2019-20

South Africa v England - 3rd Test: Day 5

During the series decider in Port Elizabeth, England thrashed South Africa by an innings and 53 runs. Trailing by 290 runs in the second innings, none of the African batters stood up, barring Keshav Maharaj.

The bowling all-rounder scored 71 with the help of ten fours and three maximums. During his innings, Maharaj clobbered Joe Root for 28 runs in the 82nd over.

ICC @ICC byes



Absolute carnage from Keshav Maharaj in Joe Root's 29th over 🤯



#SAvENG byesAbsolute carnage from Keshav Maharaj in Joe Root's 29th over 🤯 4️⃣ 4️⃣ 4️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 4️⃣byesAbsolute carnage from Keshav Maharaj in Joe Root's 29th over 🤯 #SAvENG https://t.co/nLf4CfxoPj

The South African started the over by sweeping the first three balls to the boundary. Maharaj then smashed the next couple of deliveries for sixes. After 24 runs were scored from the first five deliveries, Root bowled a leg-break which fooled Maharaj as well as the keeper and went for four byes.

#2. Brian Lara (WI) - 28 runs vs Robin Peterson (SA) in Johannesburg 2003

Brian Lara scored 28 runs in an over vs South Africa

In the final over of the third day of the Johannesburg Test between West Indies and South Africa, Proteas captain Graeme Smith gambled by handing the ball to spinner Robin Peterson.

The left-arm tweaker was on the receiving end of Brian Lara's imperious form, who was batting at 150*. In the over’s opening ball, Lara hit a well-timed four. Then, in the next two balls, he smashed huge sixes to up the ante.

ICC @ICC



in 2003, Brian Lara smashed 28 runs off Robin Peterson in Johannesburg.



It still remains as the record for the most runs scored in a single over in Tests #OnThisDay in 2003, Brian Lara smashed 28 runs off Robin Peterson in Johannesburg.It still remains as the record for the most runs scored in a single over in Tests 4️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 4️⃣ 4️⃣ 4️⃣ #OnThisDay in 2003, Brian Lara smashed 28 runs off Robin Peterson in Johannesburg.It still remains as the record for the most runs scored in a single over in Tests 🙌 https://t.co/9uKE6jRN7G

In the last three balls of the over, Lara hit three sharp fours to make it a 28-run over.

The Windies legend was eventually dismissed on 202 by Andre Nel. The Proteas won the game by 189 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

#1. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 35 runs vs Stuart Broad (ENG) in Birmingham 2022

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Two

India's incumbent Test skipper Jasprit Bumrah shocked the entire world by breaking the world record with a willow in his hand. During the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston, Bumrah went helter-skelters against Stuart Broad in the first innings.

The Indian pacer smashed Broad for the most expensive over in the history of Test match cricket, scoring 35 runs in six deliveries. 29 of the 35 runs came from Bumrah's bat.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Pictures of Jasprit Bumrah's 35 runs over vs broad - one of the greatest and entertaining over in test cricket history. Pictures of Jasprit Bumrah's 35 runs over vs broad - one of the greatest and entertaining over in test cricket history. https://t.co/wkHgVf9dSx

Beginning his over with figures of 1-54, Broad’s horror show began with a fielding error that saw Jasprit Bumrah get off the mark with a four. The next ball went over Bumrah's head and raced away for five wides. Back came Broad, but this time Bumrah top-edged a hook shot over fine leg’s head for six. To make matters worse, it was also called a no-ball.

The next three balls went for three consecutive boundaries on the leg-side. The fifth legal delivery was sent over the ropes over long leg. As any other dasher would have done, Bumrah kept the strike by snatching a single on the last delivery.

Playing a true captain's knock, Bumrah's carnage propelled India to 416 in the first innings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far