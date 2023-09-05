3 Nepal players who caught our eye in Asia Cup 2023 ft. Sompal Kami 

Nepal, who made their maiden outing in the Asia Cup in the ongoing 2023 edition, impressed spectators and pundits across the world with their exploits on the field. Paired with arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Group A, the Rhinos were not quite expected to make it to the Super Four stage.

Although they did get knocked out in the group stage itself, Nepal managed to win a lot of hearts and cement a place for themselves on the world cricketing map. A lot of their players impressed us with the promise that they showed, as well as the performances that backed this up.

In their first outing against Pakistan in Multan on August 30, Nepal were routed by their hosts but managed to prove that they were not mere minnows. In a rain-affected game against India in Pallekele on September 4, they batted well but the total they set up was reduced by the DLS method, which in turn, played into India's hands.

Nepal go out of this tournament with no points to their name, but the experience and exposure that their players gained by playing against the best teams will undoubtedly hold them in good stead in the future. This will also give Nepal the confidence to compete against bigger teams and help tremendously in the overall development of their cricket.

In this listicle, we bring to you three players from Nepal who caught our eye in Asia Cup 2023.

#1 Sompal Kami

Sompal Kami in action in the Asia Cup 2023.

Sompal Kami was undeniably the best player for Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023. He stood up for his country with both bat and ball and managed to make it count when it mattered the most.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Turang, Gulmi district, impressed all and sundry with his medium pace. Although technically a bowling all-rounder, Kami is known to use the long handle to good effect whenever he gets the chance to bat as well.

His skills in reading the length of the ball early help him choose his shots with precision. With the ball in hand, Kami is known to move the ball off the seam in helpful conditions as well.

He impressed by picking up two wickets against Pakistan in Multan in Nepal's opening encounter and then scoring a handy 28 during the chase. Against India, Kami came close to a half-century but fell short by just two runs.

Asif Sheikh in action against India

The Birgunj-born wicketkeeper-batter was another of the few shining lights for Nepal in Asia Cup 2023. Aasif Sheikh has played 43 ODIs already and averages a decent 31 in them. He had his finest hour when he stroked his way to an eventful 58 against India on 4 September, Monday.

Although he got out cheaply against Pakistan in their opening fixture in Multan on 30 August, Wednesday, Sheikh's maturity and composure at the crease against India were enough to suggest a long career ahead.

He will surely play a critical role for his country in the future as they attempt to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 first and then the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

Sheikh's abilities behind the stumps have been noteworthy too, in the fact that he has not done anything so poor as to warrant attention and subsequently, criticism.

#3 Sandeep Lamichhane

Sandeep Lamichhane in training

The renowned leg spinner, who became famous when he was sponsored by former Australia captain Michael Clarke to train and play club cricket in Australia, Sandeep Lamichhane has had a tumultuous time off the field in the recent past.

However, it appears as if he has managed to keep the distractions to a minimum and focus on the cricket once again. Although he could only pick one wicket in this tournament, against Pakistan in Nepal's first encounter, the revolutions he was giving to the ball were plentiful.

Lamichhane often proved to be tough to read for the opposition batters despite conceding runs off loose deliveries from time to time. Promise, more than performance, is what adds him to this list.

His skills with the ball in hand have not diminished much over the years, and at just 23 now, Lamichhane might yet have a long career ahead of him.