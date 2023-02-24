3 new players who could be added to Indian side after semifinal exit at Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

It was a case of deja vu for Team India once again as they fell just short of beating Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinals. Chasing a record 173 runs to win, the Women in Blue fell short by five runs and was once again the case of 'so close, yet so far'.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues stitched up a brilliant partnership and it looked at one stage that India would cruise home and beat the mighty Aussies. But it wasn't to be as they once again lacked composure under pressure and had to deal with another heartbreaking loss.

There has been a lot of talk about some changes in the team, especially since the loss yesterday. On that note, let's take a look at three new players who could bring some freshness and quality in the Indian team:

#3 Shweta Sehrawat

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Shweta Sehrawat in this U-19 women's T20 World Cup 2023:



•Innings - 6

•Runs - 292

•Average - 146.0

•Strike rate - 141.06

•Fifties - 3

•In Semifinal - 61*(45).



Most runs, best average, most 50s, most boundaries! Shweta Sehrawat in this U-19 women's T20 World Cup 2023:•Innings - 6•Runs - 292•Average - 146.0•Strike rate - 141.06•Fifties - 3•In Semifinal - 61*(45).Most runs, best average, most 50s, most boundaries! https://t.co/oKcEWd23fs

Shweta Sehrawat was one name that stood out from the victorious Indian team from the U19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. While captain Shafali Verma had an inconsistent run in the tournament, her opening partner, Sehrawat, showed that she just might be ready for the next level.

In seven games, Sehrawat scored a staggering 297 runs and topped the list of run-scorers. She is not only consistent but also scores at a quick pace, making her an almost like-for-like replacement for Verma in the senior team.

Shafali Verma's inconsistent run of form was even seen in the Women's T20 World Cup and that has raised many questions about her spot in the team. If Sehrawat continues to knock on the door with her performances, it may not be a shock if she is seen opening with Smriti Mandhana for the senior team soon.

#2 Amanjot Kaur

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen 🗣️🗣️My father has played a big role in my development. His struggles are a lot more than mine. Had he not made the sacrifices, I wouldn't have reached this far: Amanjot Kaur 🗣️🗣️My father has played a big role in my development. His struggles are a lot more than mine. Had he not made the sacrifices, I wouldn't have reached this far: Amanjot Kaur https://t.co/MufEJB2ZTW

Amanjot Kaur is one all-rounder who has made quite a reputation for herself in domestic cricket. She is versatile with bat in hand, capable of playing as an opener as well as a finisher. Amanjot also won the Player of the Match performance on her India debut for her exploits with the bat.

She is also handy with the ball and can play the role of a hard-hitting all-rounder, something that India lacked in the Women's T20 World Cup. Although she wasn't a part of the squad in the tournament, it seems like it is only a matter of time before Amanjot settles into the team as a regular starter.

The WPL season with the Mumbai Indians could also be a big one for Amanjot as she could prove exactly what she is capable of.

#1 Anjali Sarvani

Shivi. @Harman_stan

Brings in variation.

Hope she gets the chance to prove herself in this Anjali Sarvani is the first ever left armer to represent India in women's T20i cricket.!Brings in variation.Hope she gets the chance to prove herself in this #WPL Anjali Sarvani is the first ever left armer to represent India in women's T20i cricket.!Brings in variation. Hope she gets the chance to prove herself in this #WPL https://t.co/dGe1l5AWLH

When Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out of the semifinals, many felt that Anjali Sarvani should have been given a chance. This is because being a left-arm pacer, she adds variety and also the ability to swing the ball into the right-handers.

Sarvani has already made her T20I debut for India and has shown great promise. Like Amanjot, she will have a crucial WPL season to prove her mettle.

Renuka Singh Thakur had an off-day in the semifinal and would definitely be helped by the presence of another seamer who could partner her with the new ball as well as at the death. It seems like Sarvani could be the second pacer that the Women in Blue want with Renuka going forward in T20Is.

Poll : 0 votes