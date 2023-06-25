3 notable exclusions from India's Test squad for the West Indies series and the probable reasons why

The BCCI have announced Team India's Test and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of the West Indies, and widespread debate has commenced regarding the same.

Several deserving performers, including Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan, have been left out of the Test squad. A few fresh faces like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are now in the mix, with Ajinkya Rahane named as the vice-captain once again.

A few players who were part of India's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final won't don the white in the Caribbean. As there has been no communication from the selectors regarding their thinking, quite typically it must be said, we take a look at these exclusions and try to rationalize them.

India's Test squad for the West Indies series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

Here are three notable exclusions from India's Test squad for the West Indies tour and the probable reasons why.

#3 Mohammad Shami

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day One

Mohammad Shami turned in a disappointing display in the WTC final against Australia. The leader of the Indian pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, he often struggled to hit the right lengths and didn't come up with regular breakthroughs in the contest.

Shami has blown hot and cold in general in Tests, but it's tough to come to the conclusion that the selectors have decided to look past him in the format. The fast bowler has most likely been rested from the assignment following heavy workload in the last few months, including a pivotal role in the Gujarat Titans' run to the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final.

Shami will probably be back in the mix for India's future WTC 2023-25 assignments.

#2 Umesh Yadav

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Three

Umesh Yadav is another Indian bowler who failed to deliver in the WTC final. Picked as part of a four-pronged seam attack, he was all over the place in the first innings. Although his form picked up slightly in the second, it wasn't enough for the selectors to keep faith in him against the Windies.

Umesh is a curious case in the sense that he has never been able to be his lethal best away from home. He averages 44.23 in Australia, 31.18 in England, 45.5 in New Zealand, 50 in South Africa and 39 in Sri Lanka. At the same time, however, the veteran pacer averages 25.88 at home.

Umesh will probably be lower down the pecking order when India pick squads for away series, but it would be harsh on him if he isn't considered in subcontinental conditions.

#1 Cheteshwar Pujara

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Four

Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the few out-and-out red-ball specialists at India's disposal. However, the No. 3 batter now finds himself in a race against time to make a Test comeback after being overlooked for the West Indies series.

Since the start of 2020, Pujara averages less than 30. So does Virat Kohli, but the selectors have decided to stick with him for now. That might be because Kohli has inspired more confidence than Pujara at the crease, with the dogged batter often batting time without any tangible end product.

Pujara will need to pile on the runs in the Ranji Trophy and maybe even the County Championship if he wants to return to the Test fold.

