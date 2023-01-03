3 ODI records Virat Kohli can break in 2023

Virat Kohli is an undisputable behemoth when it comes to ODIs. The former India skipper arguably found his niche through 50-over cricket and used it to evolve across the rest of the formats. While he has looked off-color of late in the format, his familiarity and the fact that he has dominated the avenue means that it will not take long for him to find his touch.

Kohli finished 2022 with an average of 27.45 across 11 ODIs, numbers which are well below his potential. The ace batter will be more than eager to get his grasp back on ODIs once again, considering that the ODI World Cup is nearing. The fact that he was able to end his three-year-long hundred drought in the format is a potential spark that he needs to make 2023 one to remember, for good reason.

Over the years, Kohli has set new standards in ODI cricket by amassing unprecedented numbers. In the process, he was successful in breaking and setting new records. Despite his unparalleled success across a 14-year career, there are still a few unturned stones left. Some of which are not that far in sight.

Here are the three ODI records that Kohli can scale in 2023

#1 Most number of ODI centuries

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have scored a combined tally of 93 ODI hundreds

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar currently holds the record for the highest number of ODI hundreds. The opening batter recorded 49 ODI centuries over the course of his career, which was thought to be unbreachable at the time.

Kohli, however, with his penchant for scoring hundreds on a scarily consistent basis during the prime of his career, incepted the idea of comparison between fans and pundits alike. With his most recent century against Bangladesh in December 2022, the right-handed batter has 44 hundreds to his name, leaving him to require six more to set a new record.

Team India will play nine ODIs in the upcoming home season, which will be followed by three ODIs in the Caribbean, the 2023 Asia Cup, and the 2023 ODI World Cup as well. An ODI-packed year, coupled with Kohli's optimistic spike in form, could prove to be the perfect combination for the 50-ton landmark.

#2 Fastest to 13,000 ODI runs

The former India skipper was the fastest to scale the 12,000-run mark as well

To date, only four players have managed to reach the 13,000 run mark in ODI cricket. Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Kumar Sangakkara have all conquered the post.

Among the aforementioned players, Tendulkar holds the record for being the fastest to reach the landmark, taking 321 innings to do so.

Kohli, on the other hand, is close to breaching the mark himself. The Delhi-born cricketer has 12,471 runs to his name from 256 innings. If he scores his next 529 runs inside the next 65 innings, which can safely be said to be a downright certainty, he will become the fastest to reach the landmark.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Two absolutely phenomenal ODI careers Two absolutely phenomenal ODI careers 🐐 https://t.co/gys6HQHvEU

In the process, he will also become only the second Indian to reach the 13,000 run-mark in the format. He is already the second-highest ODI run scorer for India, having overtaken Sourav Ganguly in 2019.

#3 Getting into the list of the top five ODI run-scorers

The ace batter is on the cusp of overtaking Mahela Jayawardene in the ODI run-scoring charts

Kohli rose to sixth spot on the list of highest run scorers in the ODI format. He overtook former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq's tally of 11,739 runs to claim the rank.

The former India skipper could further etch his name into cricketing folklore as he is not far away from making it into the top five run-getters in the format. Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene currently holds the spot with 12,650 runs, which is only 179 runs more than Kohli's ever-rising tally.

The Delhi-born player could potentially surpass Mahela Jayawardene while playing against Sri Lanka during the upcoming three-match ODI series. He could also eye the fourth spot as well, which is held by Sanath Jayasuriya with 13,430 runs.

He is also slowly prodding along to be the highest run-scorer at the No. 3 position. However, he still has to score 2312 runs to surpass Ricky Ponting, who holds the record at present with 12,662 runs.

Will Virat Kohli be able to scale any of the mentioned records this year? Let us know what you think.

