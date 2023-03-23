3 ODI World Cup winners who are part of the Legends Cricket Trophy

The inaugural season of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy, a tournament that features retired cricketers, kicked off on Wednesday, 22 March. The six teams participating in the tournament are Indore Knights, Chandigarh Champs, Nagpur Ninjas, Guwahati Avengers, Patna Warriors, and Vizag Titans. The tournament comprises 18 games, including the semi-finals and the final, and all the matches will be played in Ghaziabad's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The squads of the six teams feature some big names who were superstars back when they were still playing international cricket. They helped their team win many games and tournaments, including the coveted ICC Cricket World Cup.

Here's a look at three cricketers participating in the Legends Cricket Trophy who have won the ODI World Cup in the past.

#1 Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan played quite a few games in the 2011 World Cup

Yusuf Pathan, who represented India in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is, was a part of India's 2011 World Cup winning squad. Pathan, 40, featured in all the group-stage games before being dropped for the knock-outs.

Pathan's last appearance for India came in 2012 and he retired from all formats of the game in 2021. He is the captain of the Guwahati Avengers in the Legends Cricket Trophy.

#2 Harbhajan Singh

India v England: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup

Harbhajan Singh, who represented India in 367 games across formats, is a part of Nagpur Ninjas in the Legends Cricket Trophy. He will also be donning the captain's hat for the tournament. Singh was part of India's 2011 World Cup winning squad.

Singh picked up 9 wickets over the course of the tournament, with his best figures being 3-53. Singh retired from all forms of the game back in December 2021.

#3 Suresh Raina

Raina played some crucial knocks in the 2011 WC

Suresh Raina, who featured in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India, is also a part of the Legends Cricket Trophy. He will be seen leading the Indore Knights in the tournament. Raina was also a part of India's World Cup winning contingent in 2011.

Raina played two vital innings in two of the most important games of the tournament, the quarter-finals and the semi-finals. In the quarters against Australia, Raina scored 34 off 28 deliveries to help India chase down a total of 261. In the semi-final against Pakistan, Raina walked in when the scoreboard read 187-5. He played a crucial knock of 36 runs to help India post a match-winning total.

