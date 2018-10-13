3 of India's best turners of the ball

Indian cricket has produced some of the best spinners since the inception of the game. A lot of them still hold many records in international cricket. A part of it has been possible due to the spinner-friendly tracks produced in India. It should be noted that many of the overseas spinners have got their career-best figures on Indian pitches.

The art of spin bowling varies among different players. While the great Anil Kumble relied more on length and accuracy rather than the spin on the ball, Harbhajan relied more on his doosra's and off-spinners. Though the wickets have come to both kinds of bowlers, it is a joy to watch the ball spin from a viewer's perspective.

On that note, let us find out who have been the best turners of the ball produced by India in recent times. These bowlers have used the advantage of Indian pitches to turn their deliveries and have strangled many batsmen.

#1 Harbhajan Singh

Bhajji, as he is fondly known, has been one of the best off-spinners produced by India till date. Harbhajan has taken wickets across formats in all conditions. His hat-trick against Australia at the beginning of his career is still a favourite among many.

The Punjab spinner has taken wickets mainly due to the spin he was generating on the ball. His doosra's, the balls that spin away from a right-hander, have become world famous and many of the current spinners are using variants of it.

Harbhajan has fallen out of favour with the Indian national team and he has been restricted to playing in the Ranji trophy and the IPL. Though it is very hard for him to make a comeback, Bhajji still has a lot to offer to the national team with his wealth of experience.

