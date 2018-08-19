Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 opening pairs India can try for the 4th Test against England  

Avik Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.19K   //    19 Aug 2018, 10:39 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One

India started their England tour on a positive note when they won the T20 series by 2-1. However, they lost the ODI series and are certainly struggling in the Test series after losing the first two matches. Although the first Test was a nail-biting contest, England dominated the second Test. India lost the second Test by an innings and 159 runs and it is certainly humiliating for the number one Test team in the world.

Meanwhile, the selectors are set to announce the Test squad for the last two matches. India's disappointing performance in the Test series suggests that the selectors are going to make some major changes for the remaining two Tests.

In addition, the opening has been a major concern in this tour because India has failed to get a good start. The Men in Blue have tried two opening pairs in this Test series and both have failed miserably. However, if the selectors pick some new players for the remaining two next two Tests, then India can try a new opening pair.

Here we discuss 3 opening pairs who can be tested in the 4th Test against England:

#3 KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant


England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One
KL Rahul

This opening pair can be deadly if both batsmen can give India a smooth start. Though KL Rahul has not been impressive in this Test series still the Karnataka batsman is one of the best players of the Indian squad. Moreover, he was in magnificent form during IPL and recently concluded T20 series against England. Virat Kohli will be hoping that Rahul gets back to his best as soon as possible.

Pant has just made his Test debut in the 3rd Test. As a matter of fact, he is the 291st player to represent India in the Test. He is an attacking batsman who can create a lot of pressure on opposition bowlers at the early stage of an innings. Furthermore, the 20-year old young batsman has been in a supreme form this year. The pair of Rahul and Pant is right-left batting combination which is troublesome for the bowlers.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Avik Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
