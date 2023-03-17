3 most outrageous things fans have done to watch a cricket match

It is the dream of almost every fan to watch a cricket match live at the stadium at least once in their lives. The atmosphere in cricket stadiums is unmatched, which is why fans are ready to pay enormous amounts of money to watch their favorite matches live at the venue.

Nepal's Kirtipur recently played host to an ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2 match between UAE and Nepal, where the home team was in a must-win situation. Thousands of fans turned up at Kirtipur's Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground to cheer for their team.

Since the stadium was packed, some cricket fans decided to sit on the trees to catch the action live. It was one of the craziest things ever done by fans to watch a cricket match.

Speaking of the crazy things fans have done to watch matches live, here's a list of the three most outrageous things done by cricket lovers to catch a game at the stadium.

#1 Cricket crazy fans of Ahmedabad

Indian city Ahmedabad is home to some of the most passionate cricket fans in the world. Ahmedabad is also home to the world's largest cricket stadium, named the Narendra Modi Stadium. It has a seating capacity of 1,32,000 fans.

However, Ahmedabad had a smaller-sized stadium before, which is why a lot of fans missed out on watching the matches live at the venue. Back in 1981, Ahmedabad played host to the first-ever ODI involving Team India. The home team's opponents in that game were England.

There was a massive demand for tickets, and after the stadium was sold out, some fans who missed out decided to sit on the roofs of the opposite building and try to watch the match live.

#2 A fan in Bridgetown climbed up a coconut tree to watch a cricket match

Back in 1958, Pakistan visited West Indies for a Test series, with Bridgetown playing host to the first Test. The visitors conceded 579 runs in the first innings and then got bowled out for just 106 runs.

West Indies enforced a follow-on on Pakistan, and the visiting team needed a special knock and Hanif Mohammad stepped up, smashing a triple hundred. He batted for 970 minutes and aggregated 337 runs.

A fan in Bridgetown was watching the game live from a tree. However, he dozed off while watching Hanif's batting and then fell from the tree, breaking his legs.

#3 Sudhir Kumar Choudhary goes on a mountain to cheer for Team India in cricket match

2020 and 2021 were two very painful years for cricket fans. The COVID-19 pandemic compelled the authorities to ban spectators from coming to stadiums to watch a cricket match live.

In early 2021, England visited India for a full-fledged tour, with Pune playing host to a three-match ODI series between the two nations. Not a single fan was allowed in the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium for the three one-dayers, but India's die-hard cricket fan Sudhir Kumar Choudhary climbed a mountain near the stadium and cheered for the team from the top.

