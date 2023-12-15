3 overseas all-rounders KKR can sign in IPL 2024 auction ft. David Willey

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head into the upcoming IPL auction with a substantial purse of INR 32.70 crore (approximately USD 3.92 million). With 12 slots still open, including four for overseas players, KKR's strategic focus revolves around strengthening key positions.

A primary objective for the side will be to acquire two overseas fast bowlers, with an emphasis on securing more than one with versatile all-round skills. This strategic move aligns with the team's goal of bolstering its bowling attack and adding depth to the squad's capabilities.

As the auction unfolds, Kolkata Knight Riders will be navigating the intricate balance of assembling a competitive squad while managing their available budget.

Here we take a look at 3 overseas all-rounders KKR can sign in IPL 2024 auction:

#3 Sean Abbott

Sean Abbott is a useful all-rounder

Sean Abbott has become one of the most versatile bowling all-rounder in Australian domestic cricket – especially in limited overs cricket. A medium-fast bowler with a knack for taking wickets and a clean-hitting batsman, Abbott has honed his skills during exceptional seasons with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL). There, he emerged as one of the most prolific wicket-takers, excelling particularly in the death overs.

Abbott's standout performances earned him a spot in Australia's squads for the limited-overs and Test series against India in the 2020-21 home season. He can certainly be one of the players KKR could target in the IPL auctions since he can deliver the crucial overs in the death and can also wield the willow if need be toward the backend of the innings.

#2 Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes

One of the most hardworking players for England, Chris Woakes has always been in and around the side. He has recently fallen out of favour when the side travels overseas – especially in Test cricket.

However, he has played an important part in England claiming the 2019 Cricket World Cup and then again the 20-overs World Cup in 2022. He is a proper team player who invariably strikes with the new ball. He has already featured for KKR in the past and could be a player the team wants back as they try to build a good bowling attack moving ahead.

He is a handy batter lower down the order and has the temperament to withstand pressure and then go for the big hits if need be.

#1 David Willey

A fiercely competitive all-rounder

Had it not been for one Carlos Brathwaite, David Willey had done just about enough to give England the T20 World Cup title back in 2016. His performance included a quick 21 runs off 14 balls and an impressive bowling figure of 3 for 20 in his four overs. This is what David Willey brings to the table – immensely competitive, always pushing his limits and wanting to make a difference.

He has now retired from international cricket and was one of the key performers for England in an otherwise disastrous World Cup campaign. He is an experienced player who has featured in a number of leagues all over the globe including the IPL. KKR need his skills with the new ball and his striking abilities with the bat.