Since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, the cricket world has witnessed the rise of many uncapped cricketers. After tasting success in the IPL, numerous players have made debuts for their respective national teams.

Not only young Indian players, but numerous uncapped overseas players have made it to the national squad after impressing in the IPL. The cash-rich league was a stepping stone to success for these players based on which they showcased their talent and got the reward.

On that note, here is a look at three such overseas players who made a mark in the IPL when they were uncapped:

#1 Shaun Marsh

Shaun Marsh scored 616 runs in IPL 2008

Shaun Marsh rose to the limelight in the very first season of IPL. In 11 matches in IPL 2008 for Kings XI Punjab, the southpaw scored 616 runs at an astonishing average of 68.44 and a healthy strike rate of 139.68. He won the orange cap in the season as well.

Marsh was consistent throughout the tournament and scored five half-centuries and a century in IPL 2008.

He played in IPL 2008 before making his international debut for Australia. Based on his impressive performances in the IPL, he made his international debut for Australia against West Indies in ODIs and T20s after IPL 2008.

Marsh has played 71 IPL matches and averages a healthy 39.95 and had a successful career in IPL and also for Australia.

#2 Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer picked up 15 wickets in his very first IPL season

Jofra Archer made his IPL debut in 2018 and thereafter made his international debut across all formats for England in the subsequent year.

In his first season in the IPL, Archer made an immediate impact. In 10 matches he played for the Rajasthan Royals, the pacer picked up 15 wickets at an average of 21.66 and a strike rate of 15.53. His economy rate of 8.36 was decent considering he was playing his first-ever IPL season and most of his overs were bowled in the power plays or at the death.

Archer last played IPL in 2020 and has missed the last two seasons due to an injury. He is expected to play in IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians.

#3 Dirk Nannes

Dirk Nannes was impressive in his debut IPL season in 2009

Dirk Nannes is another cricketer who made a mark in the IPL when he was uncapped. He made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils in 2009 and had a fruitful season with the franchise.

In 13 matches in IPL 2009, the left-arm pacer bagged 15 wickets at an average of 25.73 and an impressive economy rate of 7.80.

He made his T20I debut for the Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2009 i.e. after tasting success in IPL 2009 and thereafter represented Australia in T20Is and ODIs.

Nannes last played IPL in 2013 and is now doing commentary duties.

