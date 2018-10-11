×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 overseas players who will be a threat to India's chances at the World Cup

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
559   //    11 Oct 2018, 21:00 IST

England is all set to host the ICC World Cup next year in May. For the first time, the tournament has been reduced to a 10-team affair. India, who failed to defend the title in 2015, will be looking to bring home the trophy after 8 years. With the kind of dominance in recent times, the Virat Kohli-led team look clear favourites to win the trophy.

The only way India can lose their plot in the World Cup is if they allow a few opposition players to win the matches for their teams single-handedly. India managed to ward-off Mahela Jayawardane's singular effort in the final of the 2011 World Cup and they will hope to do the same if these 3 players put up a fight against them.

#1 Kane Williamson

Kane Willamson can be a dangerous player for India

Kane Willamson can be a dangerous player for India

The New Zealand captain showed a different side to him in the 2018 edition of IPL where he scored a lot of runs at a quick strike-rate to take his team close to the trophy. He led his team well and they fell short by a small margin in the finals. Although Kane has been a terrific Test player, he has started to construct good innings in the limited overs format only recently.

The one aspect of the Kiwi captain which differentiates him from others is that his performance is rarely affected by other players in the team. In many matches, he has single-handedly won games for his team and India need to be wary of that. Having been a part of the same team as Bhuvi and Dhawan in the IPL, Williamson can devise a plan to counter these players which can help the Kiwis get on top of India.

India will look to use Williamson's discomfort against the spin-bowlers to get him out early.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Jos Buttler Indian team squad Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli ICC World Cup 2019 Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table & Venue Details
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
8 Reasons why Yuvraj Singh can still make it to the World...
RELATED STORY
10 players India have tried at No. 4 since World Cup 2015
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 players who could be the Man of the...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why India will be a major title contender at...
RELATED STORY
Using artificial intelligence to predict 2019 Cricket...
RELATED STORY
4 weakness that might hurt India's World Cup chances
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 3 reasons why India can't win the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 Problems India need to solve before...
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup, 2019: 5 Wrist Spinners who could be...
RELATED STORY
A combined ODI XI from all teams for the 2019 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us