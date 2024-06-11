3 Pakistani players for whom 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs Canada would be a 'do or die' ft. Shadab Khan

Pakistan find themselves in a precarious situation in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after losing both their games so far against the USA and India. The USA shocked the Men in Green in Dallas in a thrilling game that went to the Super Over. It seemed like Pakistan would make a roaring comeback when they bundled out India for just 119 in New York.

However, it wasn't to be as Babar Azam and his men could only muster 113/7 in a performance that has received severe criticism from not just fans but also several former cricketers. Legends like Wasim Akram have called up for wholesale changes in the team after the T20 World Cup.

Nevertheless, Pakistan still have two Group A games remaining. They will look to win both games and if some results go their way, the Men in Green could qualify for the Super 8 stage.

Trending

However, ahead of their encounter against Canada, here are three players who could probably be playing for their spot, not just for the remainder of their T20 World Cup but also for the near future:

#3 Usman Khan

Usman Khan had a sensational PSL 2024 season where he scored a staggering 430 runs in seven matches at an outstanding average of 107.50 and a strike rate of 164.112 with two fifties and two hundreds. Almost set to play for the UAE, Usman was picked by Pakistan as their X factor for this T20 World Cup.

However, he has found it tough to get going with scores of 3(3) and 13(15) so far. Pakistan have the talented Saim Ayub on the bench and could possibly bring him in to open with Mohammad Rizwan and then Babar Azam could slide down to No.3. Usman may know that if he has his opportunity against Canada, he has to make it count.

#2 Imad Wasim

Ever since coming out of retirement, Imad Wasim hasn't quite been able to replicate the form that he had shown in the PSL. The all-rounder has picked up just five wickets in his seven games for Pakistan post coming back from retirement. Despite being economical, the spinners not being able to take wickets has been a major issue for Pakistan.

Imad played a horrific knock against India, scoring just 15 runs in 23 balls despite being promoted ahead of the likes of Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed. With age not on his side either, the 35-year-old could be well overlooked going forward if he fails to perform in Pakistan's remaining T20 World Cup campaign.

#1 Shadab Khan

Pakistan's vice-captain in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup two years ago, Shadab Khan's downward spiral in form has been particularly damaging for the Men in Green because of the balance that he provides to the side. He went wicketless against the USA, conceding 27 runs in his three overs, and didn't get to bowl against India.

Even with the bat, while Shadab scored a fine 40 against the USA, that wasn't just good enough. He followed it up with just 4(7) against India. Bowling remains his primary skill and with the likes of Abrar Ahmed waiting in the wings, Pakistan need to take a call on Shadab's immediate future. The leg-spinner will need to bring his A-game against Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback