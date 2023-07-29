3 Pakistani players who have flourished under Babar Azam's captaincy

When people talk about the best batters in the world at the moment, Babar Azam's name is one of the first that springs to mind. The elegant batter has been on a run-scoring spree for a while now and his incredible performances have resulted in fand and pundits comparing him to the some of the greats of the game, including Indian superstar Virat Kohli.

Babar, 28, has featured in 49 Tests, 100 ODIs and 104 T20Is and has excelled in all three formats. He currently has 12346 runs to his credit at the highest level including 30 centuries. The right-hander has also been an out and out match-winner for other teams which he has represented.

While his success as a batter is a well-documented fact, Babar has also been a fine leader with his calmness and level-headed nature standing out. His captaincy has also had a profound effect on his teammates, some of whom have had a wondeful time playing under the modern-great. On that note, here's a look at three such players who have flourished under the leadership of Babar Azam:

#1 Abdullah Shafique

The 23-year old Abdullah Shafique made his Test debut against Bangladesh in November 2021 under Babar. He immediately had an impact, as he scored twin half-centuries in his maiden outing in the longest format of the game. He has since played 13 more Tests for Pakistan and has scored 1220 runs so far at an impressive average of 50.83.

He has already scored four centuries in the format and it seems like he could be a long-term servant for Pakistan. In his latest outing, he scored a magnificent double-hundred which helped Pakistan demolish Sri Lanka in Colombo. Babar has spoken highly of Shafique in the recent past and perhaps that has given the latter confidence to thrive in international cricket.

#2 Saud Shakeel

Wisden @WisdenCricket



37 & 76 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

63 & 94 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

23 & 53 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

22 & 55*

125* & 32

208* & 30

57



He's scored 875 runs @ 87.5 in 13 innings so far 🤯



#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/S8c2tSOF2P Saud Shakeel's first seven Tests:37 & 76🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿63 & 94🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿23 & 53🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿22 & 55*125* & 32208* & 3057He's scored 875 runs @ 87.5 in 13 innings so far 🤯

Saud Shakeel received his first Test cap in December last year and gone on to become a crucial part of Pakistan's setup in the space of six months. Shakeel has played just seven games so far but has already accumulated 875 runs at an unbelievable average of 87.50. He has two hundreds to his name, one of which he converted into a double.

Shakeel recently became the first batter in the history of Test Cricket to score a half-century in each of his first seven games. It's safe to say that the southpaw who will turn 28 in a little more than a month has enjoyed playing under the tutelage of Babar. With tougher assignments to follow, Babar will hope that Shakeel continues his dream run in the toughest format.

#3 Salman Agha

29 year-old Salman Agha who first played for Pakistan in 2022, looks the part in international cricket. Agha, like Shafique and Shakeel, has very little experience at the moment but going by his initial outings, it seems like he is enjoying playing under the guidance of Babar Azam.

Agha has played nine Tests so far and has a batting average of 47.71 in the format. He has a couple of hundreds and 4 half-centuries already. He has made a strong impact lower down the order which is quite a difficult role to perform. He has also represented his country in 11 ODIs and has made an impact in the 50-over format as well. He has scored three half-centuries and has a strike-rate in excess of hundred in the format.

In Agha, Pakistan may have found a vital cog in the wheel who in addition to his batting smarts, can contribute with the ball as well.