3 Pakistanis with most runs against India in men's T20 World Cups ft. Shoaib Malik

The big day is here, as India will clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in Match 19 of T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 9. The Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium in New York will host this game.

While the pitch in New York has failed to meet T20 standards, it will not dampen fans' spirits across both nations. An exciting game awaits the fans tonight in the sub-continent.

As far as encounters in T20 World Cups are concerned, India have beaten Pakistan in six of the seven matches. Pakistan prevailed only on a solitary occasion in Dubai in 2021.

On that note, here is a look at the top three run-getters for Pakistan against India in T20 World Cups:

#1 Shoaib Malik - 100 runs

The former Pakistan skipper has scored the most runs against India in T20 World Cups. However, Malik does not boast an impressive record in the six matches he has played against India in the showpiece event.

In five innings, the batter has scored only 100 runs at a moderate average of 100 and an ordinary strike rate of 107.42. His highest score has been 28 against India in T20 World Cups.

The fact that Malik is the only run-getter from Pakistan to score 100 runs against India in T20 World Cups reflects the struggle of Pakistani batters against India in T20 World Cups.

#2 Misbah ul Haq - 96 runs

Misbah-Ul-Haq failed to get his team over the winning line in the T20 World Cup 2007

Misbah-Ul-Haq almost single-handedly won the T20 World Cup 2007 for Pakistan. However, Joginder Singh kept his cool in the last over and guided India to a historic win.

The former Pakistani skipper scored 96 runs against India in the inaugural edition of the tournament, including a half-century during the group stages and 43 in the finals. However, Pakistan could not get over the finishing line in both matches.

Misbah garnered 96 runs at an average of 48 and strike rate of 131.51.

#3 Mohammad Rizwan - 83 runs

Mohammad Rizwan is the third highest run getter for Pakistan against India in T20 World Cups

The keeper-batter had an impressive T20 debut against India in Dubai in 2021. He scored an unbeaten 79 runs from just 55 balls and guided Pakistan to their only win against India in T20 World Cups.

Apart from the 2021 edition, Rizwan played against India in the T20 World Cup 2022 but failed to get going and was dismissed for just 4 off 12.

Overall, Rizwan has played two matches against India in T20 World Cups and has scored 83 runs at an average of 83 and is the third highest run-getter for his team against the arch-rivals.

