Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as one of the best T20 players in the history of Indian cricket.

Since his T20I debut in March 2021, he has scored 1578 runs in 46 innings at an incredible average of 46 and an outrageous strike rate of 180 - establishing his name among the best to have played the format.

He hit a six on his first delivery in international cricket against Jofra Archer - something that epitomizes his fearless mindset of attacking from the word go.

Few batters have been able to combine consistency and aggression the way Surya has.

His talent as a youngster was recognized by the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma, who led him in his first-class and IPL teams. However, this hasn't come easy for the Mumbai batter.

He has toiled a lot throughout his career. He only earned an international cap at the age of 30 after exceptional performances in the IPL.

In this article, we take a look at the people who played an understated role in Suryakumar's success.

#1 Parents - Ashok Kumar Yadav & Swapna Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has often spoken about the role his parents have played in his success. They have supported him in his lows and celebrated his highs.

His father, an electrical designer at BARC, asked him to choose between cricket and badminton as the sport he wanted to pursue as his career.

He then enrolled his son in a camp in the BARC colony. His mother, a housewife, is religious like most Indian parents. She is always praying for her son's success on the international stage.

His parents say that if he is not afraid while batting, there is no reason for them to be nervous when is on the field. Much like his teammate Virat Kohli, Surya also has a permanent tattoo of his parents on his right arm.

#2 Wife - Devisha Shetty

It is often said that behind every successful man, there is a woman. The saying makes complete sense. Devisha worked as a volunteer for The Lighthouse Project, an NGO.

She is also an extremely talented dancer who began her career as a dance coach in Mumbai. Surya and Devisha have known each other since their college days and married in July 2016.

Suryakumar says that his wife has been the biggest pillar of support in his life. He has repeatedly talked about the positive impact she has had on his life and career.

She gave him the required emotional support and helped him become a calmer personality. Her presence meant that the swashbuckling batter made changes to his lifestyle around the 2018/19 season.

Early in his career, he had a few vices, but he decided to commit to a much more sedentary diet to maintain his fitness.

#3 Former teammate - Vinayak Mane

Vinayak Mane was a first-class cricketer who represented Mumbai in 57 matches. He came from Ramakant Achrekar's coaching and was expected to have a successful career. However, he did not live up to expectations and faced many untimely injuries throughout his career.

He was the captain of the BPCL corporate cricket team when Surya represented them as an 18-year-old. He later became the coach of Parsee Gymkhana and gave the batter confidence after he was sacked by the MCA due to disciplinary and attitude issues in the 2014/15 season.

"Whenever he is available in Mumbai, whenever possible when he is free from his India and MCA commitments, he has always made sure he plays for us and he has trained with the team. Our boys also enjoy it when he is around because he is such a strong character and is very positive," said Mane.

