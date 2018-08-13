Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 People who should have been in the Indian squad for the test series against England

Aryan Targaryen
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
567   //    13 Aug 2018, 04:09 IST

1st Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day Four
1st Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day Four

Halfway into the second test match, this series is already proving to be a disaster for the Indian batsmen. In the first match, only Kohli made a notable contribution. In addition to that as of day two in the second match, no one has scored more than 30 runs.

Also, the fact that none of the Indian top order could get into double figures is a cause of concern for the Indians. In fact, Mohammed Shami scored more runs than the entire top 3 combined. Here are 3 changes the Indian selectors could have made to the squad.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was unlucky to miss out from the squad probably due to the way he performed during the South Africa series. While most people say that he can't perform against quality swing bowling, his 47 off just 74 balls in the second innings of the second test match against South Africa proved his critics wrong.

Adding to that, he has scored 2 centuries during the limited over matches of the series, which shows he can perform in England. In addition, his test form has been good with 5 half-centuries and a century in his last 9 test matches.

Prithvi Shaw

England Lions v India A - Day Two
England Lions v India A - Day Two

After the Under 19 World Cup, Prithvi Shaw was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Both his captaincy and batting were brilliant throughout and in fact, Mark Waugh called his batting style similar to Sachin Tendulkar's. Even though he is just 18 years old he has shown patience and maturity of people far older than him.

He has already shined in his debut IPL season and started off amazingly in his first-class career. Even in the testing conditions of England, he played extremely well. So he could have strengthened the batting. Also, he has experience as a captain so he can read the situation of the match well.

