3 player battles to watch out for in the first Test between SA and WI 

After a successful SA20 2023, Test cricket returns to South Africa as the Proteas get set to host the West Indies for a two-match Test series.

The opening Test is scheduled to be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, February 28.

The series will mark a new red-ball era for South Africa following the sacking of Dean Elgar as the Test skipper. Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas for the first time in his Test career. It will also be the first coaching assignment for Shukri Conrad, who replaced Mark Boucher as South Africa's head coach.

The West Indies, on the other hand, should take confidence from their recent 1-0 Test series win over Zimbabwe. While the hosts will definitely start as favorites, they will be wary of the Windies, who have a good mix of youth and experience on their roster. The Windies will bank on the likes of Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers as they seek a winning start to the tour.

With both teams eyeing a crucial win, a cracking Test match awaits in Centurion. On that note, let's take a look at three player battles to look out for in the opening Test between South Africa and the West Indies.

#3 Tagenarine Chanderpaul vs Anrich Nortje

Australia v West Indies - Second Test: Day 2.

Young batting sensation Tagenarine Chanderpaul will be in for a tough challenge as he looks to counter arguably the best pace attack in the world.

Chanderpaul, however, has proven that he has the temperament to bat in difficult conditions and against quality bowlers. The left-hander made his debut Down Under and scored 160 runs across two Tests.

Against the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, Chanderpaul remained imperturbed and showed why he could be the 'next big thing' in Test cricket.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns A moment of history - father & son have scored a Test hundred for West Indies.



Tagenarine Chanderpaul - The future of West Indies. A moment of history - father & son have scored a Test hundred for West Indies. Tagenarine Chanderpaul - The future of West Indies. https://t.co/LwVwU49pbf

Facing Anrich Nortje will be another challenging task for the 26-year-old as the speedster is known to terrorize opposition batters with his searing pace.

Nortje will look to get the better of Chanderpaul in Centurion, while the southpaw will hope to continue his great run with the bat.

#2 Dean Elgar vs Jason Holder

England v South Africa - First LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Two

Despite being sacked as skipper, Dean Elgar remains a vital cog in South Africa's batting machine.

The left-hander has showcased his mettle in conditions around the world, but has been on a lean patch of late. Elgar had a horrific three-match Test series against Australia last month, where he mustered only 56 runs at a dismal average of 9.3 across six innings.

Elgar, however, will now look to hit his straps against a side he averages above 50. He has scored 304 runs against the Caribbean unit in seven innings.

Jason Holder is undoubtedly the lynchpin of the West Indian Test team. He has consistently contributed with both the bat and ball, giving some semblance of confidence to an otherwise struggling unit.

Due to his height, Holder can generate steep bounce off the surface and this might trouble Elgar, who recently struggled on bouncy wickets in Australia.

#1 Kraigg Braithwaite vs Kagiso Rabada

Australia v West Indies - First Test: Day 4

Kraigg Brathwaite has been West Indies' most consistent batsman over the past few years in this format. He has stepped up for his team on numerous occasions when the chips are down.

In the last two years, Brathwaite has accumulated 1,576 runs at an average of over 46.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Hundred in Australia.

Hundred in England.

Hundred in South Africa.

Hundred in Zimbabwe.

Hundred in UAE.

Hundred in West Indies.



One of the best Test openers in this generation, Kraigg Brathwaite. Hundred in Australia.Hundred in England.Hundred in South Africa.Hundred in Zimbabwe.Hundred in UAE.Hundred in West Indies.One of the best Test openers in this generation, Kraigg Brathwaite. https://t.co/Ry12a0M6hb

Kagiso Rabada, meanwhile, is one of the best pacers going around at the moment. The highest-ranked South African Test bowler ended 2022 as the highest wicket-taker for the Rainbow nation with 47 scalps in just nine Tests.

Rabada has had the edge over Braithwaite so far, dismissing him thrice in four innings. The Caribbean opener averages just 5.3 against the pacer.

If the West Indies are to put up big totals in the series, Braithwaite will have to step up and neutralize the Rabada threat.

Poll : 0 votes