3 player battles to watch out for in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

A thumping win over New Zealand in the second ODI in Raipur on January 21 has helped India seal the three-match series 2-0 with a game still left to play. The third and final ODI will be played in Indore on Tuesday, January 24, and is effectively a dead rubber.

However, the Men in Blue may have some added motivation to win the final ODI as well. They will become the No. 1 ranked ODI Team in the ICC Rankings if they do so.

The hosts may still want to rotate their squad a bit, especially pacers like Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. The duo are an important part of their Test squad which will host Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy next month.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have slipped down to second position in the rankings and will want to hold onto it by securing a consolation win. However, they haven't quite been able to dominate most of the match-ups in the series.

The last match also saw them get bowled out for a paltry 108, handing the match to the Men in Blue on a platter. They will certainly need to put in a better performance as individuals and as a team to win Tuesday's encounter.

On that note, let's take a look at three match-ups that could determine the outcome of the third ODI between India and New Zealand:

#3 Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Santner

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 Kohli vs Santner in ODIs



Before this series - 143(201), 1 dismissal, 143 avg, 71.1 SR



In this series - 3(7), 2 dismissals, 1.5 avg, 42.85 SR Kohli vs Santner in ODIsBefore this series - 143(201), 1 dismissal, 143 avg, 71.1 SRIn this series - 3(7), 2 dismissals, 1.5 avg, 42.85 SR

Virat Kohli's struggles against left-arm spin have been evident of late in both white-ball cricket as well as red-ball cricket. He seems to be trying to play beside the line of the ball instead of behind it and has hung back on his back-foot rather than moving forward and smothering the spin.

This led to his dismissal in the first ODI as Mitchell Santner got the ball to turn just enough and rattle his stumps. Kohli couldn't remain unbeaten in the second ODI either as he was once again dismissed by Santner, who beat the superstar batter with turn.

The left-arm spinner has become a bit of a threat to Kohli this series and the latter will be keen to avoid a hat-trick of dismissals against Santner in the final ODI.

#2 Finn Allen vs Mohammed Shami

Rohit.Bishnoi @The_kafir_boy_2 Unplayable first over from Shami. Finn Allen had no clue and got clean bowled. #IndvsNZ Unplayable first over from Shami. Finn Allen had no clue and got clean bowled. #IndvsNZ https://t.co/qexyIo14TM

Finn Allen showed shades of his capabilities in the first ODI when he carted Hardik Pandya for multiple boundaries in one over. However, after scoring 40 quickfire runs in that match, he was dismissed for a duck in the second ODI.

The pitch and the ground dimensions in Indore have always suited batters and Allen is likely to enjoy batting there. If India have to stop him, they will need their bowlers to strike early with the new ball.

Mohammed Shami has conceded just 13 runs in the 28 balls that he has bowled to Allen and also dismissed him with a beauty in the previous game. The hosts will want Shami to replicate his brilliance and keep the dangerous Allen at bay in Indore.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Lockie Ferguson

Captain Rohit Sharma looked at his vintage best during his 50-ball 51 in the second ODI. His trademark pull shot to Lockie Ferguson for a six has made fans believe that a big score is just around the corner for the veteran opener.

Rohit hasn't scored an ODI hundred in more than three years now and perhaps Indore could be the best venue for him to break that barren run. The destructive batter has enjoyed a number of fantastic knocks on this ground and the conditions suit his style of batting as well.

Ferguson has conceded 54 runs in 64 balls to Rohit in ODI cricket but has also dismissed him once. The Kiwi pacer will be confident of doing well against the opener, making this match-up an intriguing one.

