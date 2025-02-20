3 player battles to watch out for in India vs Bangladesh, Match 2 of 2025 Champions Trophy ft. Virat Kohli vs Rishad Hossain

Team India will take on Bangladesh in match number 2 of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy on Thursday, February 20. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and will commence at 2:30 PM (IST).

The Men in Blue have a huge advantage in terms of the head-to-head record. The two sides have squared off 42 times in ODI cricket, out of which India have emerged victoriously on 32 occasions.

Bangladesh have just eight victories against India, while one fixture ended in a no result. The two Asian teams have squared off against each other only once in the Champions Trophy. They battled it out in the semi-finals of the 2017 edition, where the Virat Kohli-led side clinched a comfortable nine-wicket victory.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be beaming with confidence following their 3-0 annihilation of England at home ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are coming into the ICC event with four back-to-back losses in ODIs.

They suffered a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of the West Indies last year in December. Bangladesh also lost to Pakistan A by seven wickets in their 2025 Champions Trophy warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, on February 17.

While India have a strong squad on paper, Bangladesh have on several occasions proven that they are capable of punching above their weight. The match is bound to entertain the fans as both teams aim to kick off their campaign with a win.

Let's take a look at three match-ups that could impact the result of the match:

#1 Virat Kohli (India) vs Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh)

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who has been a consistent performer for India at ICC events. He shattered records at the 2023 ODI World Cup, amassing 765 runs, the most in a single edition. He showed glimpses of his best form in the final ODI of the home series against England, scoring 52 runs.

Expand Tweet

However, he struggled against leg spinner Adil Rashid. Kohli featured in two matches and was dismissed by Rashid on both occasions. Wrist-spinner Rishad Hossain could prove to be Bangladesh's trump card against the seasoned campaigner.

It is worth noting that Kohli has faced leg spinners four times since the 2023 ODI World Cup and lost his wicket to them on all four occasions, something which Bangladesh will be aware of.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja (India) vs Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)

Bangladesh's veteran keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has proved to be a thorn in India's flesh at times. He has scored 703 runs across 25 innings, the second-most by a Bangladeshi batter against India in ODIs.

The 37-year-old will be Bangladesh's middle-order lynchpin in the encounter. His contest with left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja could be an exciting affair as the two veterans look to outsmart each other.

Jadeja has managed to dismiss Rahim just once in eight innings. However, the crafty spinner has been in terrific form. He claimed six wickets in two matches during the series against England at a miserly economy rate.

#3 Shreyas Iyer (India) vs Nahid Rana (Bangladesh)

Shreyas Iyer is expected to bat at No. 4 for the Rohit Sharma-led side in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Many opposition teams have looked to target him with short-pitched deliveries, something which has been his Achilles heel in the past.

However, he silenced his naysayers by countering the short-ball with aplomb against England and finished with 181 runs across three innings. Bangladesh could opt to use the bouncer tactic against Iyer, especially with someone like Nahid Rana in their squad.

Rana has made a name for himself with his express pace. He is the first Bangladeshi bolwer to clock 150 kph. The youngster also holds the record for bowling the fastest ball (152 kph) by a Bangladeshi in international cricket.

The speedster generates extra bounce because of his height, which reports suggest is close to 6 feet 5 inches. He could pose a big challenge to Iyer in the upcoming contest.

