3 player battles to watch out for in India vs Sri Lanka, Match 18 of 2025 Asia Cup ft. Sanju Samson

The 2025 Asia Cup Super Fours stage will conclude with match number 18 featuring India and Sri Lanka. The game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 26.

India have emerged as the team to beat in the continental event. They are currently on a five-match unbeaten streak in the edition and have already booked a place in the final.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are out of the race to the final. They are yet to claim a single win in the Super Fours, suffering back-to-back losses to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The two sides have squared off against each other 32 times in T20Is. India have the upper hand in the head-to-head battle, with 22 victories (including a Super Over win). Sri Lanka have claimed nine wins, while one match ended in a no result.

Notably, India have won four out of their last five T20Is against Sri Lanka. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will look to continue their imperious run, whereas Sri Lanka have a chance of bowing out of the tournament with a consolation win.

Here, we take a look at three player battles to watch out for in the IND vs SL 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 match:

#1 Abhishek Sharma (India) vs Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka)

Opener Abhishek Sharma has shown stunning form in the 2025 Asia Cup. He is currently the highest run-scorer of the edition, chalking up 248 runs across five innings at a fantastic strike rate of 206.66.

He comes into the match with two consecutive half-centuries against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka will be aware that sending the dangerous batter back early would give them a big advantage.

Skipper Charith Asalanka could turn to off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana to counter the southpaw. He has bagged 42 wickets in 67 innings against left-handed batters.

Abhishek has scored at a strike rate of 200 against spin in the competition. However, his strike rate has dropped to 150 in front of right-arm off-spinners. Theekshana has dismissed Abhishek one time in four innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), while conceding 33 runs in 20 balls.

#2 Sanju Samson (India) vs Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Sanju Samson has yet to deliver an impactful batting performance in the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter has 59 runs to his name from two innings at a strike rate of 111.29.

Given that this match is a dead rubber, it wouldn't be a surprise if the team management promotes Samson in the batting order. Sri Lanka could consider bringing leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga into the attack when the 30-year-old is at the crease.

Hasaranga has a fantastic record against Samson, claiming his wicket six times in eight innings. The Sri Lankan bowler is his team's leading wicket-taker in the 2025 Asia Cup, taking seven scalps from five innings at an excellent economy rate of 5.95.

#3 Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) vs Hardik Pandya (India)

Opening batter Pathum Nissanka has been Sri Lanka's top performer with the bat in the tournament. He has scored 154 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 146.66.

He has hit three T20I half-centuries against the side and amassed 354 runs across 10 innings. His contest with Hardik Pandya is expected to be an exciting one. Hardik is likely to continue bowling with the new ball.

The all-rounder has picked up three wickets from five innings in the 2025 Asia Cup, two out of which have come in the powerplay.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan will lock horns in the 2025 Asia Cup final at the same venue on Sunday, September 28.

