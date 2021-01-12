3 players born outside Australia who are a part of the Aussie Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Australian cricket team has performed well in their first home series following the stoppage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They dominated the Indian cricket team in the first two ODI matches to clinch the one-day series. However, the Men in Blue bounced back and won the final ODI game. Virat Kohli and co. also went on to win the three-match T20I series 2-1.

The Australian cricket team then bowled India out for just 36 runs in the second innings of the first Test between the two sides. Tim Paine's men comfortably won that encounter in Adelaide to go 1-0 up.

Although India was not at full strength in the second Test, they came back to trounce Australia by eight wickets.

The visitors once again showed character to draw the third Test in Sydney despite conceding a 94-run first-innings lead.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy currently stands level at 1-1, with one Test to go.

Speaking of the players in the two squads, all the Indian Test squad members were born in India. However, three players of the current Australian team were born in other countries.

Here's a list of those three Australian cricket team players:

3. Australia's rising star - Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne scored two half-centuries in the third Test

Marnus Labuschagne has been excellent for the Australian cricket team in the game's longer formats. He has aggregated 473 runs in 12 ODI innings, while also managing to score four Test hundreds in just 16 Tests.

His batting performances have played a vital role in Australia's success in the ICC World Test Championship.

Many fans would know that Labuschagne was born in South Africa's Klerksdorp city. His family moved to Australia when he was only 10 years old.

Following the move, Labuschagne played for Queensland at the age-group level. Soon, he broke into the Australian Test team. Marnus Labuschagne holds the distinct record of being the first concussion substitute in Test cricket history.

2. Michael Neser

Michael Neser has not played a Test match for the Australian cricket team yet. However, the fast-bowling all-rounder is part of their squad for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against India.

Neser is a veteran of 59 first-class matches, having picked up 195 wickets and scored 1,936 runs.

The 30-year-old was born in Pretoria, South Africa. Like Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser shifted to Australia at the age of 10.

After some impressive performances for Queensland, Neser earned a place in the Australian side. He has played two ODIs in his career so far, while also being involved with the Kings XI Punjab franchise in the IPL.

1. Moises Henriques

3-22 off four overs for Moises Henriques, his best T20I figures! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/0Qh7ov7CnK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2020

Moises Henriques is another player who is a part of the current Australian Test squad, but has not played a game in this series yet. The Australian all-rounder was born in Funchal, Portugal.

He was the first Portuguese cricketer to play for Australia. A fantastic performance in the U-19 World Cup brought him into the limelight.

Henriques made his international debut in a T20I against New Zealand in 2009. In the last 12 years, he has played four Tests, 13 ODIs, and 14 T20Is for Australia.

Henriques has also played for multiple IPL franchises in his career. The all-rounder played his last season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017.